Spring sports preview: Viroqua boys tennis welcomes returning players

The Viroqua High School boys tennis team welcomes back nine returning players — Dustin Kenyon, Dalton Buros, Ben Kane, Harry Devine, Carter Roels, Odin Snowdeal, Gavin Goss, Nick Thelen and Sam Kane.

Kenyon was a sectional qualifier at No. 1 singles, Buros was a sectional qualifier at No. 2 singles, Kane was a sectional qualifier at No. 3 singles (he finished third at sectional) and Devine was a sectional qualifier at No. 3 doubles. Roels, Snowdeal, Goss, Thelen and Kane all saw varsity action last year.

“The singles lineup will be our base to build on,” said Layne Hanson who’s in his 24th year coaching. “We have several other returning players that will fill in the rest of the lineup.”

“We have a lot of returning experience in the singles positions, but will need to identify and develop our doubles teams,” Hanson continued.

Key positions lost to 2021 graduation include Ben Gillen and Eric Jerdee, state qualifiers at No. 1 doubles; Garry Mishler and Blaine Conaway, sectional qualifiers at No. 2 doubles; and Ethan Tubbin, sectional qualifier at No. 3 doubles.

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges this season? “We have very little varsity experience on the doubles side, so will need to spend a lot of time developing those positions.”

Hanson said he’s encouraging his athletes to work hard and have fun.

He picks West Salem as the favorite to win the conference.

Nathan Tunks is the assistant coach. The team’s record in 2021 was 9-3.

