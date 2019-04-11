Viroqua High School baseball team 2019

Members of the 2019 Viroqua baseball team include (front, from left) Michael Stuber, Kasey Hammond, Tate Knutson, Evan Hubatch, Mason Skrede, Clayton Slack; (back) Andrew Wedwick, Dawson Swenson, Ryan Zemla, Hunter Vikemyr, Andrew Bomkamp and Kyler Buros.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

The Viroqua High School baseball team is heading into the 2019 season with a 19-8 record.

Pete Swanson, who has coached VHS baseball for 26 years, said the goal for the season is to “try and improve as the season goes.”

The Blackhawks lost key players Ryan Hannah, catcher, and Brett Skrede, third base, to graduation.

Top returning players include seniors and first team all-conference players Hunter Vikemyr and Andrew Wedwick. Vikemyr and Wedwick both pitch and play in the outfield

This year’s team, Swanson said, is strong in pitching and defense. The challenge this year, he said, is that the team is young at a few positions.

The team also includes seniors Kasey Hammond (outfield/catcher), Mason Skrede (second base/pitcher), Kyler Buros (outfield), Michael Stuber (outfield) and Tate Knutson (third base/pitcher); juniors Ryan Zemla (first base/pitcher), Andrew Bomkamp (pitcher/second base) and Dawson Swenson (pitcher/outfield); and sophomores Clayton Slack (shortstop/pitcher) and Evan Hubatch (catcher).

Assistant coaches are Nate Noggle, Brandon Mickelson and Dale Tylka.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

