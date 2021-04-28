Spring sports preview: Viroqua softball is led by new head coach

Hopkins said having a year off was hard for the athletes.

“The year off was hard. A lot of the girls, especially the younger ones, have not played much, if any, competitive softball for almost two years. That lack of game experience is a definite weakness. We need to learn how to transfer what we do on the practice field and in the batting cage to the game. I think that will be our biggest challenge, at least at the start of the season.”

The coach has the following motto for the team: “Trust- Do the Right Thing; Commitment- Always do your best; and Caring- Treat others how you wish to be treated.”

Hopkins said it’s hard to say who the top contenders will be for the conference title because he hasn’t seen the teams play in almost two years, and he does not know what their rosters will look like.

“A lot of this year’s starters were probably not playing varsity the last time we saw them. That being said, the Coulee Conference is always tough. West Salem was at the top of the conference before the pandemic. Arcadia, G-E-T, Luther and Westby always have strong programs. Black River Falls was really improving before the shutdown, and I would not count us out of it. I guess you could say the race for the conference title is wide open.”

Hopkins is assisted by coaches Luke Zitzner (assistant) and Olivia Tryggestad (JV). The team’s record in 2019 was 2-17 (0-12).

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

