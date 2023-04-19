Viroqua High School’s softball coach says the focus of the 2022 season will be to break big things down into a series of smaller achievable goals.

“In the past, we seemed to struggle when the moment was too big for us,” said George Hopkins, who’s in his third season as coach. “We need to take it one step at time and not overthink things. We want to continuously perform a series of little things well, for example, having good at-bats on offense by focusing on winning each pitch or making plays on defense by focusing on using proper footwork and making good throws. If we are successful at doing these little things well, the big things, like winning games, will fall into place.”

The Blackhawks lost only one key player to graduation in 2022 — catcher Alyssa Arch, who was named second team all-conference.

“I feel that we are poised to have a breakout season,” Hopkins said. “We are returning eight starters from last season who have been working hard to make this our best season in a long time. Madi Zube has stepped up at catcher to take over for Alyssa.”

Top returning players for the season include Whitney Skrede—CF first team all-conference; Zoey Clark – P honorable mention all-conference; Mara Anderson—SS; Maggie Berra—1B; and Braylan Zitzner- LF

“We have the most experienced team that we have had in a long time with eight starters returning,” Hopkins said. “We also have some good younger players coming up to fill in any gaps. We should be solid both offensively and defensively.”

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges this year? “Our biggest challenge does not necessarily affect our varsity team this year, but impacts the overall development of our program,” Hopkins said. “We have had low participation numbers for the past several seasons. This season there are only 18 girls out for softball. Low numbers, plus some key injuries, are making it difficult for us to field a full JV team, so some of the younger players are not getting to play as much as we had hoped. We are doing our best to get them as much playing time as possible to keep the momentum of the program moving in the right direction.”

Hopkins said he expects that Westby will be the team to beat in the Coulee Conference this year. “I think that our team should be highly competitive and will be in the top half of the conference this season.”

The team’s record in 2022 was 8-10.

Assistant coaches are Luke Zitzner and Maren Cary.

Viroqua softball schedule April 20 Westby