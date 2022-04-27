Spring sports preview: Viroqua softball to 'always hustle'

Viroqua softball’s coach George Hopkins has this motto for the 2022 season: “Stay Focused, Be Accountable, Always Hustle.”

The team faces losses due to graduation: Hallie Sherry- 3B 2nd Team All-Conference; Saige Zitzner- P All-Conference Honorable Mention; Alicia Stuber- CF; Jessica Tryggestad- SS; and Kaylee Congdon- LF.

“I think that we should be competitive this season,” said Hopkins, who’s in his second season as head coach. “It is hard to overcome the loss of one or two key players let alone 5, but I believe that the younger girls are ready to step up and show what they can do. Zoey Clark will be our No. 1 pitcher, and she has been working hard in the offseason and since practice began to sharpen her game. Alyssa Arch returns at catcher, and I think that she will bring stability and senior leadership to the team. Whitney Skrede will slide over from RF to CF and direct the outfield. Mara Anderson will step in at shortstop. She has the quickness, glove, arm and smarts to be a difference maker for us.”

Top returning players for the season include Zoey Clark- P- 1st Team All-Conference; Alyssa Arch- C; andWhitney Skrede- CF.

Hopkins said his is impressed with the improvement in the team’s hitting.

“For the most part, the weather has kept us inside so far this spring, and we have spent a good deal of time in the batting cage,” he said. “I am excited to see the girls’ hard work translate into the games. I am also very impressed with Zoey’s improvement in the pitching circle. She is one of the hardest workers that we have ever had, and I think that it will bring us success. I also expect our fielding to be solid this year, although that is a bit harder to gauge since we have only been on the field four times so far this spring.”

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges?

“I believe our biggest challenge will be inexperience,” he said. “It will be a big task to overcome the loss of five seniors. We only have three of our regular starters back from last year, and only one of them will be at the same position, so there will definitely be a learning curve early in the season. I am confident in our players, and I expect them to get in the swing of things fairly quickly.”

Hopkins expects Westby will be a top contender for the conference title.

“I think Westby has to be considered a top contender to defend the Coulee Conference title with the conference pitcher of the year coming back for another season. G-E-T was right with them last year and also returns a lot from that team. It may sound cliché, but I don’t think that you can sleep on any of the other teams in the conference either. Arcadia, Black River Falls, Luther and West Salem all have strong softball traditions and are capable of winning a lot of games. I am confident that we can take the next step this season and hang in there with all of those teams.”

The assistant coaches include Luke Zitzner, Maren Cary and Casey Nelson.

The team’s record in 2021 was 8-14.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.