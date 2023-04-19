This season’s track and field teams at Viroqua High School are motivated.

“We are in the beginning of an upswing in our program I believe,” said Adrian Ugo, who’s in his 14th season of coaching. “We have motivated athletes who are prepared to put in the work it takes to build a great team.”

Every athlete, Ugo said, has set their own personal and team goals for the season. “We strive to build a culture of confidence through hard work and a positive team attitude.”

“We have good numbers on both of our men’s and women’s teams,” the longtime coach said. “Our athletes are positive, confident and driven. I’m excited to see what they can do with their talents.”

A challenge for the team is young athletes, Ugo said. “We have many young and new athletes, which can be a challenge. I don’t consider that a weakness. They have been able to buy into our high standards of work ethic and attitude.”

Who are the top contenders for the conference title and how does the coach think the team will do this season?

“I think that West Salem will be a tough team this year in men’s track, on the women’s side I see G-E-T returning strong. I feel like we are poised to be markedly improved from last season on both sides. Our teams are looking to be highly competitive this season and are ready to build a lasting culture of excellence in track and field.”

The assistant coaches are Jerrod Getter, Dan Brown, Olive Reynolds and Gregg Roberts.

Viroqua track schedule April 20 at Westby Invite