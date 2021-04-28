Spring sports preview: Viroqua track features positive athletes

Viroqua High School track has a solid core of hard-working positive athletes on both the boys and girls team, which the coach sees as a strength this season.

“We will be looking to them to lead throughout the year,” said Adrian Ugo, who’s been coaching for 12 years. “We also have athletes that are hungry for competition after losing the opportunity last year.”

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the season. “Since our season is shorter this year, we will have fewer practices to prepare for competition,” Ugo said. “Technical events will probably be a little harder to teach, especially to new athletes.”

Even though the season is shorter, Ugo said the athletes are excited to get a chance to compete again, as well as socialize a bit more outside of the school setting.

“It’s going be important for us to have fun this year,” the longtime coach said. “We will define both team and personal goals throughout the season, and every athlete will want something different out of this year.”

Ugo said this season will be completely different than any other before. “Our season is shorter, our meet schedule is completely different, and the pace will be faster.”