Spring sports preview: Viroqua track features positive athletes

Viroqua High School track has a solid core of hard-working positive athletes on both the boys and girls team, which the coach sees as a strength this season.
“We will be looking to them to lead throughout the year,” said Adrian Ugo, who’s been coaching for 12 years. “We also have athletes that are hungry for competition after losing the opportunity last year.”
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the season. “Since our season is shorter this year, we will have fewer practices to prepare for competition,” Ugo said. “Technical events will probably be a little harder to teach, especially to new athletes.”
Even though the season is shorter, Ugo said the athletes are excited to get a chance to compete again, as well as socialize a bit more outside of the school setting.
“It’s going be important for us to have fun this year,” the longtime coach said. “We will define both team and personal goals throughout the season, and every athlete will want something different out of this year.”
Ugo said this season will be completely different than any other before. “Our season is shorter, our meet schedule is completely different, and the pace will be faster.”
The team will be facing some weaknesses and challenges this year.
“Missing a season was tough on our rosters, especially on the boys team,” Ugo said. “We have a small boys team this year and so everyone will be asked to carry a larger load.
“We also have to overcome the reality that none of these athletes have been able to compete in track and field for almost two years. Getting back into the swing of things may take a little longer than in previous years and we have less time to do it in. I think they will be up for the challenge,” Ugo said.
Ugo said he isn’t ready to predict the top contenders for the conference title. “With missing a season last year, it’s very hard to say who will step up in the conference this year, and honestly, I’m not too concerned about it. If we stay focused on what we do well and every athlete puts forth their best effort in practice and competition, I’m sure we’ll do well.”
Assistant coaches include Courtney Rucker, Jerrod Getter and Troy McGregor.
