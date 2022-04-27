Spring sports preview: Viroqua track has strength in numbers

Viroqua High School track has good numbers, which the coach sees as a strength this season.

“We have good numbers on both the girl’s and boy’s teams this year, we have many new athletes to the sport and we should be able to fill most all of the events,” said Adrian Ugo, who’s been the head coach for 13 seasons. “They are eager to learn and willing to try new events.”

“We are focused on learning the skills we need to be able to field a well-rounded team this year,” he said. “Building confidence in practice is key to performing well in competition.”

The team lost key athletes Katrina Koppa who took second place at the state meet in 100 hurdles and Nickolas Schneider who placed fifth at the state meet in shot put.

“We are very optimistic and excited to see what we can accomplish this year,” Ugo said. “It has been a challenging start with four out of our first five meets being cancelled. We will end up having quite a shortened season.”

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “We have many young and new athletes this year,” he said. “We may be less experienced but I think we will make up for this in effort and attitude.”

In 2021, the boys were sixth in the Coulee Conference and the girls were third.

The assistant coaches are Jerrod Getter, Courtney Raasch, Troy McGregor and Dan Brown.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.