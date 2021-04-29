Spring sports preview: Westby baseball excited to return to the field

Top returning players include Gavin Bergdahl, Andrew Knutson, Jack Nelson, Trevor Lemke, Garrison Korn, Briggs Hellwig, Hudson Lipski, Cale Griffin and Bo Milutinovich.

"We are hopeful and optimistic going into the season," Hamilton said. "We (have) little to no experience at the varsity level in the spring, due to the fact that our returning players did not have the chance to play last spring. We were fortunate to have many of our players play this summer. This experience will benefit us and will hopefully be a catalyst for our team heading into the 2021 season. Our preparation is focused on fundamental baseball. For our team to have success, we must do the little things well."

Does the longtime coach have a motto and goals for this year's team? "Our motto is one we have always used, 'One Pitch at a Time'. We focus on controlling the things we can control, being our best at that given moment, and playing the game simply one pitch at a time. As for goals, we hope to compete for the Coulee Conference title. This is a certainly a tall task, as our league is very strong and competitive. We hope to keep improving day by day and hopefully compete with the top teams in our league."

Hamilton said team defense is an area they are working very hard at and expect that to be a strength of the team.