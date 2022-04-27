Spring sports preview: Westby baseball's top three hitters return

The Westby baseball team has three of its top four top hitters returning from last season.

“We are hopeful these guys will lead us to some quality run production,” said John Hamilton, who’s in his 26th year of coaching. “This is a hard-working working group that will grow and improve as the season progresses. We have one of our most productive pitchers returning in Hudson Lipski.”

Top returning players include Garrett Vatland—Jr—IF—2nd Team All Conference; Cale Griffin—Sr—1B—2nd Team All Conference; Hudson Lipski—Sr- P/OF—Honorable Mention All Conference; and Bo Milutinovich—Jr—SS/P.

“We bring back a solid core of players that we will look to lead us this year,” Hamilton said. “We lost five starters to graduation and will need to have some younger players step in at the varsity level. Fundamental baseball is always the focus of our early season. We will need to replace the majority of our outfielders this season, and getting our young players a lot of quality reps will be key for us.”

The Norse lost the following to graduation in 2021: Gavin Bergdahl—2b/P—1st Team All Conference; Trevor Lemke—OF/P -Honorable Mention All Conference; Andrew Knutson—OF; and Jack Nelson—C/OF.

“Our motto is one that stays with our program every year, ‘One Pitch At A Time’.” Hamilton said. “Baseball is a game that challenges you physically and mentally. In order to give yourself and your team the best opportunity to succeed is to be in the moment, play in the moment and control what you can control. Which is our attitude and our effort. Always bring a positive attitude, and play with maximum effort. Our focus is always on being our best on the next pitch. That is why we approach the game with a motto of ‘One Pitch At A Time’. Our goals are always to get a little better everyday, being playing our best toward the end of the season, and compete for a conference title.”

The longtime coach said the team will need to develop pitching depth and replace the majority of its outfield. “We will need some young players to step up and contribute at the varsity level.”

West Salem and Viroqua Hamilton’s picks at the top contenders for the conference title. “We are hopeful that if we are able establish some consistency at the plate, and strengthen our defense that we can compete for the top half of the conference.

Scott Kring, Dan Dwyer Jared Anderson are the assistant coaches.

