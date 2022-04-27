Spring sports preview: Westby softball athletes are 'dynamic'

The Westby High School softball team has a group of athletes that have been raised playing multiple positions, which, their coaches say, makes them dynamic.

“As coaches, it is exciting to have a mix of kids who have specialized and deepened their talents at a specific spot, along with kids who have an array of skills and can play anywhere,” said head coach Morgan Stenslien and varsity assistant Randi Strangstlien. “The coaching staff has the challenge of putting together the puzzle to make the best possible picture. We have the strength of being able to mix and match, tweaking our puzzle throughout the season.”

Stenslien, who’s in her 16th year as head coach, and Strangstalien, said every girl returning is a top returner. “It has to be that way. We can’t have a team if individuals chose not to play! Everyone brings their own set of talents to the field, and we wouldn’t have the same chemistry without each individual. Each one of the returners knows fastpitch in the Coulee Conference is competitive and any given night the game can go either way.

“We do have returning players with recognition under their belt. Our hope for them is that they reflect on those honors and work to recapture the collectiveness and coolness of their previous play. We want them and all of our players to believe in themselves, their strengths, and reflect positively on the extra hours they have committed!”

The players with recognition under their belt include Jayda Berg—1st Team All State Honors and All Coulee Conference Honors; Hanna Nelson—All Coulee Conference Honors; and Kenzie Stellner—All Coulee Conference Honors.

The Norse ended the 2021 season as Coulee Conference champions, with an overall record of 19-2 and conference 11-1.

Last year’s graduation leaves the without Macy Stellner—SS—2021 All Conference Honors; Isabella Nedland—C—2021 All Conference Honors; Mattie Wood—OF; and Lydia Evenstad—OF.

“Each year is a whole new ball game,” Stenslien and Strangstalien said. “Part of the fun is figuring out who we are as a collective group. It’s no secret, our 2021 seniors brought an energy and quiet confidence that we need to fill. We hope as games get rolling, we see energy, excitement, and confidence build.”

The coaches said this spring’s weather has been a challenge.

“Competitive energy has been a struggle for every spring sports program with the delays and cancellations of games due to weather. We continue to incorporate highly competitive drills, games, and activities into every practice, but the true competitive action on the dirt is hard to replicate. Unfortunately, we cannot control the weather, so we control our effort in practice and our ability to focus on the skills we need to hone that day.”

As a coach do you have a team motto or goals put forth to your athletes?

“As a program we work to embrace the idea of ONE. ONE meaning working together as one unit: ‘When we are ONE, we have WON.’ Embracing all aspects of TEAM and creating a positive atmosphere of camaraderie is so important to the strength of a team. As a coaching staff, we place a great deal of emphasis on togetherness, positive communication, and high energy.”

The coaches didn’t predict the top contenders for the conference title. “The Coulee is tough across the board....Every meeting on the dirt presents a challenge.”

Arena Kvamme, JV, is also part of the coaching team.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.