Westby High School softball is expecting a special year, as there is a large senior class on the field.

“We have our largest senior class in my tenure as head coach with 10 returning seniors,” said Morgan Stenslien, who’s been coaching 17 years. “Yet, each year is a whole new ball game. Part of the fun is figuring out who we are as a collective group and what makes us click!”

Stenslien said as a program they work to embrace all aspects of TEAM and creating a positive atmosphere of camaraderie, which is so important to the strength of a team. “As a coaching staff, we place a great deal of emphasis on togetherness, positive communication, high energy, and controlling the controllables.”

The longtime coach said every girl returning is a top returner.

“It has to be that way. We can’t have a TEAM if individuals chose not to play! Everyone brings their own set of talents to the field. We work to challenge the girls to showcase their talents on a daily basis for each other, our TEAM.

“We do have returning players with recognition under their belt. Our hope for them is that they reflect on those honors and work to recapture the collectiveness and coolness of their previous play. We want them and all of our players to believe in themselves, their strengths, and reflect positively on the extra hours they have committed!”

Those athletes with recognition under their belt include Jayda Berg—All Coulee Conference, All District, All State Honors; Kennedy Brueggen—All Coulee Conference, All District, All State Honors; Kenzie Stellner—All Coulee Conference Honors; and Hanna Nelson—All Coulee Conference Honors.”

Last year’s graduation leaves the team without Finley Konrad, Ella Johnson and Autumn Ward.

What does Stenslien see as the team’s strengths this season?

“Experience, togetherness, knowledge of each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” she said. “We have a group of athletes that have been raised playing multiple positions which makes us a dynamic and versatile team. As coaches, it is exciting to have a mix of athletes who have specialized and deepened their talents at a specific spot, along with kids who have an array of skills and can play anywhere. The coaching staff has the challenge of putting together the puzzle to make the best possible picture. We have the strength of being able to mix and match, tweaking our puzzle throughout the season.”

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “Positively embracing the feeling of pressure,” she said.

Stenslien didn’t predict top contenders for the conference title. “The Coulee is always tough....Every meeting on the dirt presents a challenge.”

The team’s record in 2022 was 18-3 overall and 10-2 conference. They were the 2022 regional champions and the 2022 sectional semi-finalists.

Assistant coaches are Randi Strangstalien varsity assistant, Arena Kvamme JV and Jon Molledahl JV assistant.

