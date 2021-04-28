 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring sports preview: Westby softball team is eager to compete
0 comments

Spring sports preview: Westby softball team is eager to compete

{{featured_button_text}}
Westby High School softball team 2021

Members of the 2021 Westby softball team include (front, from left) Lydia Evenstad, Matalyn Wood, Macy Stellner; (second row) Kaylee Kirner, Mackenzie Snodgrass, Abby Leis, Olivia Nedland, Whitney Hanson, Finley Konrad, Autumn Ward, Kennedy Brueggen, Kenzie Stellner, Emma Solverson; (third row) Nayelli Flores, Maycee Olson, Emma Kjos, Brooklyn Bothe, Easton Grass, Maddie Komay, Aubrey Winterfield, Jayda Berg and Hanna Nelson. Not pictured are Trista Rumppe, Isabella Nedland, Makenna Rudie and Tricia Klum.

 Contributed photo

The Westby High School softball team is eager to compete this season, after the coronavirus pandemic caused the WIAA to cancel all sports in spring 2020.

The 2021 season began April 19, later than a normal season, in order to accommodate the delayed fall sports season some school districts participated in during March and early April.

“We have taken full advantage of the 15 contact days allowed by the WIAA,” said coach Morgan Stenslien. “These have been very valuable and used for conditioning and instruction.”

Stenslien, who has been head coach for 15 years and with the program for 22, said the team is looking forward to the season. “We believe all of our athletes are grateful about having the opportunity to play and eager to compete.”

She is assisted by Randi Strangstalien, who has been with the program for 10 years, and Arena Kvamme, who has had two years at the high school level and seven years at the middle school level.

“As a program we work to embrace and practice two mindsets: ‘Control the Controllables’ and emphasize the positives—‘Positive Self Talk’ and ‘Positive Team Talk’,” Stenslien said.

The team’s record in 2019 was conference: 5-7 and overall: 9-13.

In 2020, the program graduated five key starters: Claire Griffin—SS/P (All Conference Honors); Makenna Manske—C/SS (All Conference Honors); Chloe Stellner—CF; Molly Stenslien—P (All Conference Honors); Alayna Winterfield—1B/P; and Alexis Ellefson.

Top returning players for the season include seniors and returning starters Macy Stellner and Isabella Nedland. “We anticipate Macy moving to short stop and Isabella resuming her catching role,” Stenslien said.

What does the longtime coach think the season looks like for the team overall? “Each year is a brand new year,” she said. “Our goal is to foster an environment of growth both personally and as a team. We are excited to be back on the dirt working together.”

What does Stenslien see as the team’s strengths this season? “Our contact days have shown that our young athletes have been well educated and drilled on the fundamentals of the game. We are grateful to the club coaches that have put time in with them year after year.”

The coach said Westby, and all teams in the league, will have the same weakness — inexperience at the varsity level — since the last competitive season was 2019.

Stenslien didn’t predict the top contenders for the conference title or how the team will do this season. “We are just eager to compete.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News