Spring sports preview: Westby softball team is eager to compete

The Westby High School softball team is eager to compete this season, after the coronavirus pandemic caused the WIAA to cancel all sports in spring 2020.

The 2021 season began April 19, later than a normal season, in order to accommodate the delayed fall sports season some school districts participated in during March and early April.

“We have taken full advantage of the 15 contact days allowed by the WIAA,” said coach Morgan Stenslien. “These have been very valuable and used for conditioning and instruction.”

Stenslien, who has been head coach for 15 years and with the program for 22, said the team is looking forward to the season. “We believe all of our athletes are grateful about having the opportunity to play and eager to compete.”

She is assisted by Randi Strangstalien, who has been with the program for 10 years, and Arena Kvamme, who has had two years at the high school level and seven years at the middle school level.

“As a program we work to embrace and practice two mindsets: ‘Control the Controllables’ and emphasize the positives—‘Positive Self Talk’ and ‘Positive Team Talk’,” Stenslien said.

The team’s record in 2019 was conference: 5-7 and overall: 9-13.