Spring sports preview: Westby track features good balance

Westby High School’s track and field team has strengths this season includes talented athletes, good balance and experience.

“We have a very talented group of individuals with lots of potential as a team,” said Chris Yanske who’s in his 38th year as coach.

Last year the Norse finished second in conference. The team lost Grace Hebel, Ellen Johnson, Amber Levendoski, Teagan Rooney and Allison Weninger to graduation.

Top returning players for the season include Natalie Benish—Middle Distance; Brenda Berg—Hurdles; Hannah Pedretti- PoleVault and Sprints; Denali Huebner—Distance and Jumps; Audra Johnson—Distance; Aubrey Jothen—Middle Distance and Jumps; Montana Lindahl—High Jump and Sprints, Meghan Nelson—Hurdles and Pole Vault, Bethany Roethel—Throws and Jumps; and Gina Klum—Pole Vault.

Yanske said depth in certain areas will be a challenge this season.

The assistant coaches include Brian Huebner, Alyssa Sanwick, Brent Mashak, Marlin Levendoski and Teagan Rooney.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

