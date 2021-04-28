Spring sports preview: Westby track features seven returning athletes

This season’s Westby High School track team includes seven returning athletes with considerable experience under their belts.

The top returning track-and-field athletes include Grace Hebel (second at state in the 100 and triple jump, fourth at state in the long jump, Coulee Track Athlete of the Year in 2019); Teagan Rooney hurdles; Allison Weninger sprints (state qualifier in 4x400); Natalie Benish mid-distance; Brenda Berg hurdles; Anna Dunnum high jump; and Hannah Pedretti pole vault and sprints.

Chris Yanske, who’s in his 37th year of coaching, said the program lost key athletes Melody Berg and Abbie Larrington to graduation in 2020, but the season should still be very competitive. In 2019, the team finished fourth in conference.

Experience, balance and depth are the team’s strengths, Yanske said. He added the challenge will be to have everyone stay healthy.

The longtime coach said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the team’s numbers; however, the athletes appreciate the opportunity to have a season.

Be patient and willing to explore different events is the motto Yanske has put forth to his athletes.

G-E-T is the coach’s pick for top contender for the Coulee Conference title.

Yanske is assisted by Brian Huebner, Brent Mashak, Alyssa Sanwick, Frank O’Neil, Marlin Levendoski and Krista Hall.

