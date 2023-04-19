The Westby track team has numerous strengths, including athletic students on both the boys and girls sides.

Chris Yanske, who’s in his 39th season, said the boys also have speed and are willing to challenge themselves. The girls, he said, also have good balance, quality depth and high-end character individuals throughout the team.

On the boys side, the team lost the following key athletes to graduation: Evan Gluch (state qualifier in pole vault), Isaac Hoff, Eli Larrington, Avery Leis, Grant McCauley, Prince Preston, Jhett Sherry and Taylor Thunstedt.

The top returning boys this season are Lane Fisher throws, Jacob Larson sprints, Jack Weninger sprints, Zach Bjorklund hurdles and high jump, Anders Stakston sprints, and Kasey Wilbur pole vault and sprints.

On the girls side, Olivia Audetat, Natalie Benish, Brenda Berg and Hannah Pedretti were the top athletes who graduated.

The top returning girls include Denali Huebner distance and triple jump, Audra Johnson middle distance, Aubrey Jothen middle distance and long jump, Montana Lindahl sprints and high jump, Meghan Nelson hurdles and pole Vault (state qualifier in the 300 hurdles), Bethany Roethel throws and triple jump, Emma Kjos long and triple jump, Gina Klum sprints, Grace Bailey sprints, Eliza Doval sprints, Ali Fortun sprints, high jump and long jump, Erin Gluch sprints and high Jump (state champ in high jump), and Courtney Johnson sprints.

“(This) should be a very special season with lots of potential,” Yanske said.

In 2022, the boys placed fifth in the Coulee Conference and the girls placed second.

The assistant coaches include Brent Mashak, Brian Huebner, Alyssa Sanwick, Teagan Rooney and Joe Roethel.

Westby track schedule April 20 Westby Invite