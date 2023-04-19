The Westby-Viroqua cooperative boys golf coach is confident the team can be in contention for the top three spots in the Coulee Conference.

“Individually I would foresee three players getting conference recognition,” said Tyler Fortun, who’s been coaching the team for three years.

Brooks Hoffland, who was first team all-conference last year, is the top returning golfer. The team lost Kellen Olson to graduation in 2022.

“(We) are young and ready to show our schools that we can represent them all,” Fortun said.

Because the team is still young, Fortun said, “We have lots to learn on a mental game standpoint to put ourselves in positions to score well.”

Fortun said the team motto this year is: “Respect everyone on and off the course.”

He said Arcadia will be a contender for the conference title. “I would like for us as a team to do so as well.”

The golf team finished in the middle of the conference last season.

Westby-Viroqua co-op boys golf schedule April 25 at Arcadia