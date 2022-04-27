 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring sports preview: Westby-Viroqua co-op boys golf aims to be in top three in conference

  • 0
Westby-Viroqua co-op boys golf team 2022

Members of the 2022 Westby-Viroqua cooperative boys golf team include (front, from left) Dexton Schroeder, Lane Cade, Hudson Nundahl; (back) Kellen Olson, Sidney Ricks, Cody Campbell and Trevor Czap. Missing are Ethan Dobbs, Spencer Otto and Brooks Hoffland.

 Contributed photo

The Westby-Viroqua cooperative boys golf team’s goal this season is to be among the top three finishers in the Coulee Conference and advance to sectionals as a team.

“I am very excited to see the competitive spirits take control and represent our schools to a high level,” said Tyler Fortun, who is in his second year as coach of the 2-year-old co-op team.

Top players Kellen Olson and Cody Campbell return this season. Olson and Campbell missed sectionals by one stroke last year, Fortun said. “Goals have been set for them to finish strong this season.

“The team should be very competitive this year with all the returning players, along with the additions of Brooks Hoffland and Hudson Nundahl,” he said. “All players have a competitive drive and want to be the best player for themselves and for the team score.”

Fortun said a challenge this season is that the players are still very young and have lots to learn. “I’m trying to convince most players not to overthink.”

People are also reading…

Arcadia and Black River Falls are Fortun’s top picks for the conference title.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News