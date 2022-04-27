Spring sports preview: Westby-Viroqua co-op boys golf aims to be in top three in conference

The Westby-Viroqua cooperative boys golf team’s goal this season is to be among the top three finishers in the Coulee Conference and advance to sectionals as a team.

“I am very excited to see the competitive spirits take control and represent our schools to a high level,” said Tyler Fortun, who is in his second year as coach of the 2-year-old co-op team.

Top players Kellen Olson and Cody Campbell return this season. Olson and Campbell missed sectionals by one stroke last year, Fortun said. “Goals have been set for them to finish strong this season.

“The team should be very competitive this year with all the returning players, along with the additions of Brooks Hoffland and Hudson Nundahl,” he said. “All players have a competitive drive and want to be the best player for themselves and for the team score.”

Fortun said a challenge this season is that the players are still very young and have lots to learn. “I’m trying to convince most players not to overthink.”

Arcadia and Black River Falls are Fortun’s top picks for the conference title.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

