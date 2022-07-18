State Legion Class A baseball tournament returns to Viroqua

The 2022 Class A American Legion State Baseball Tournament returns to Viroqua, Friday, July 29.

The eight-team meet includes the host 138'ers and a representative from the Westby regional. Thirty-seven teams begin tournament play, Friday, July 22 at seven sites.

Games times Friday, July 29 will be 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., with opening ceremonies at 7:30 p.m.

Games times Saturday, July 30 are 11 a.m., 2 p.m, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Game times Sunday, July 31 are at 2, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Game times Monday Aug. 1 are at 5 and 7:30 p.m., with finals on Tuesday, Aug. at 2 p.m., and if needed, a second final game to decide the title will start at 4:30 p.m.

Viroqua last hosted a state tournament in 2013. The team won the state title in 2021.

Daily admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students. Student daily passes are $20 and a family pass is $40.

Viroqua Legion baseball coach Peder Swanson is the tournament coordinator for this year's event.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 29

11 a.m. Westby regional representative versus Freedom regional winner

2 p.m. Baldwin regional champion versus Tomahawk regional winner

5 p.m. Waupun regional winner versus Green Lake regional champion

7:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies

8 p.m. Viroqua 138'ers versus G-E-T regional champion

Saturday, July 30

11 a.m. Game 5 elimination game loser Game 1 versus loser Game 3

2 p.m Game 6 elimination game loser Game 2 versus loser Game 6

5 p.m. Game 7 winner Game 1 versus winner Game 3

7:30 p.m. Game 8 winner Game 2 versus winner Game 4

Sunday, July 31

2 p.m. Game 9 winner of Game 6 versus loser Game 7

5 p.m. Game 10 winner of Game 5 versus loser Game 8

7:30 p.m. Game 11 winner of Game 7 versus winner of Game 8

Monday Aug. 1

5 p.m. Game 12 winner of Game 9 versus loser Game 11

7:30 p.m. Game 13 winner of Game 10 versus winner Game 11 (Parings for Game 12 and 13 will not have previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.)

Tuesday, Aug. 2

2 p.m. Game 14 winner of Game 12 versus winner Game 13

4:30 p.m. Game 15 if needed

Closing ceremonies will follow the title game.