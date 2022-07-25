State Legion Class A baseball tournament starts Friday in Viroqua

The 2022 Class A American Legion State Baseball Tournament will be held on Swanson Field in Viroqua's Park Bowl starting Friday morning.

Viroqua last hosted a state tournament in 2013. The team won the state title in 2021.

As of Monday morning, the parings are as follows:

Friday, July 29

Game 1 11 a.m. Westby-Coon Valley (15-7) vs Denmark (16-1)

Game 2 2 p.m. Altoona (14-5) vs Marathon or Wittenberg

Game 3 5 p.m. Waupun (19-4) vs Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (22-2)

Game 4 8 p.m. Prairie du Chien (15-16-2) vs Viroqua (40-11-1)

The opening ceremonies will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

11 a.m. loser of Game 1 vs loser of Game 3

2 p.m. loser Game 2 vs loser of Game 4

5 p.m. winner of game 1 vs winner of Game 3

7:30 p.m. winner of Game 2 vs loser Game 4

Daily admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students. A season pass is $20 and a family pass is $40. Age 6 and under are admitted for free.