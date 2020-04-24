Teaching helps, but softball coach misses his team

Tony Paletta, a teacher and coach by profession, has learned a lot of new things during the past month.
Some of those new concepts come from being a virtual teacher, where instead of standing in front of his students at Stoddard Elementary and looking at their faces every day, he sees them through his computer or his phone.
Teaching hand-in-hand with technology can be effective, but it’s not the same. For now, with coronavirus pandemic still gripping the world, it’s the only acceptable method.
“I am probably more busy now, with teaching, than before,” said Paletta, a fifth-grade teacher and head softball coach at De Soto. “We have meetings, and with Google Classroom, we are getting their stuff out to them and keeping them on track. I actually started the very next day (after school was closed on March 18) getting things going.”
While the teaching part of his life never really stopped, coaching has. The Pirates had a young, talented core of players that was coming off an 14-12 record in 2019, and Paletta was eager to start his 17th season at the helm.
“It is tough ... I have been sending out messages once a week to keep their spirits up and their heads up. We are still hoping we can get something going,” Paletta said. “I teach in Stoddard, so I walk out the back door and our field is right there by elementary school. It’s tough to see it with no one there.”
Paletta, a 1983 De Soto High School graduate who earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2001 and a masters from Viterbo in 2005, taught at the middle school in De Soto for nine years before going to the elementary level. He was getting a mix of both worlds, teaching elementary kids during day and coaching high school athletes in the afternoon and night.
While he’s still coaching in his mind, reality tells him that may be the only type of coaching he will do this spring. That’s not the most disheartening thought, he says. It’s knowing that his lone senior on the team, Rachel Gianoli, might not see the field in her final spring.
“The things she has done, and not for herself,” Paletta said. “We were down to around 18 players, which would have been tough to get a JV team going. She talked to me and said, ‘What can I do?’ She went out and talked to some girls. She is so well-liked, it was pretty easy to convince them to go out. We wound up with 23 players.”
