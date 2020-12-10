Vernon County Broadcaster, Westby Times feature winter sports previews

This year’s winter sports previews will be published over two weeks.
This week’s Vernon County Broadcaster and Westby Times feature the previews for Viroqua cooperative girls hockey, Viroqua area cooperative gymnastics, Viroqua boys and girls basketball, Westby boys and girls basketball, and De Soto boys and girls basketball.
Next week the newspapers will include the winter sports previews for Viroqua wrestling and cooperative boys hockey, Westby gymnastics and wrestling, and De Soto wrestling.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!