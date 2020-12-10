 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County Broadcaster, Westby Times feature winter sports previews
0 comments

Vernon County Broadcaster, Westby Times feature winter sports previews

  • 0

This year’s winter sports previews will be published over two weeks.

This week’s Vernon County Broadcaster and Westby Times feature the previews for Viroqua cooperative girls hockey, Viroqua area cooperative gymnastics, Viroqua boys and girls basketball, Westby boys and girls basketball, and De Soto boys and girls basketball.

Next week the newspapers will include the winter sports previews for Viroqua wrestling and cooperative boys hockey, Westby gymnastics and wrestling, and De Soto wrestling.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

High school football video: Iowa-Grant at Viroqua

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News