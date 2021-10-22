Vernon Trails Area Composite competes at Nordic Mountain

VTAC (Vernon Trails Area Composite) completed their fourth race at Nordic Mountain, Oct. 17. The team took seventh place at Nordic, putting them in eighth place for the season. VTAC competes statewide with a field of 50 teams. Twenty racers competed with nine middle school riders completing a 4.5 mile course and 11 high-schoolers completing the 10-mile course.

Finishing in the top 10 for their division were Amelia Olson (fourth), Oliver Krieger-Fritsch (seventh), Charlotte Brudos (eighth), and Bria McKay (eighth). Top 20 finishers included Calleigh Andersen (13th), Amara Semanchin (13th), Isaac Thimmesch (14th), Gibson Wade (17th), and Zaiah Manspeaker (17th). Top 30 finishers included August Bieser (22nd), Dylan Andersen (26th) and Azriel Hammje (28th).

Other competitors included Vincent Naporski (31st), Ayden Brudos (35th), Leo Madura (42nd), Makkai Bagesse (42nd), Devan Woodhouse (57th), Cyrus Hundt (78th), Gus Roberts (79th) and Eli McKay (80th).

VTAC will compete in their fifth and final race at Trek Trails in Waterloo, Oct. 24. VTAC has been providing area youth with an opportunity to spend time in the woods on bikes through the NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) program since 2018. For information pertaining to VTAC, contact Suzie Howe, team director, at 22showe@gmail.com.

