Vernon Trails Area Composite competes at state mountain bike meet

VTAC (Vernon Trails Area Composite) provides a team mountain bike experience for area youth from sixth through 12th grade. Participation includes both adventure riding and racing. Riding mountain bikes is often a family experience that results in a community experience for those that participate. Vernon Trails, a local non-profit, is a significant supporter of the team providing vision, technical expertise and financial support.

The season began in mid-July and ended Oct. 25. VTAC competed in five races during the 2021 season. There were 52 teams in Division II that consisted of teams from smaller population areas. VTAC had 34 registered riders and 14 registered coaches. VTAC finished the state meet in ninth place. The season ranking for the VTAC team was eighth overall.

Riders that finish their race with a top-five finish earn a place on the podium for their race category. During the season the team had four podium finishes. They include: race one, Charlotte Brudos finished in fifth place; race three, Charlotte Brudos in fourth; race four, Amelia Olson in fourth; and race five, Oliver Krieger-Fritsch in fifth place. With over 1,000 riders participating in NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) during the 2021 season, this is a significant accomplishment.

Finishes for the state meet at the high school level include: Oliver Krieger-Fitsch fifth, Bria McKay 10th, Calleigh Andersen 15th, Isaac Thimmesch 17th, August Bieser 19th, Gibson Wade 20th, Vincent Naporski 26th, Zaiah Manspeaker 28th, Dylan Andersen 30th, Ayden Brudos 41st, and Schuyler Hawklove, 46th.

Finishes for the state meet at the middle school level include: Amelia Olson ninth, Charlotte Brudos 10th, Amara Semanchin 13th, Makkai Bagesse 28th, Cyrus Hundt 64th, Devan Woodhouse 76th, Gus Roberts 80th, Finley Palen 80th, Leo Madura 82th, and Eli McKay 97th.

This was another excellent year for the VTAC team. The team now begins the planning process for next year. If your family is interested in becoming a part of the VTAC team, contact Suzie Howe at 22showe@gmail.com.

