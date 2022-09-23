Vernon Trails Area Composite earns second place at Englewood race

VTAC (Vernon Trails Area Composite) earned second place at their race at Englewood, Sept. 17.

VTAC competes as a NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) team. NICA’s mission is to build strong minds, body, character and communities through cycling. There are over 70 NICA teams competing in Wisconsin with over 700 racers at the most recent competition. The course was four miles in length with cyclists completing one to four laps based on their category placement.

VTAC had three podium finishers at Englewood. Dylan Kuduc competed as a JV II Boy and earned first place for 500 points, Bria McKay competed as a JV II girl and earned second place for 490 points and Calleigh Andersen competed as a JV II girl and earned first place for 500 points.

In NICA all high school athletes that compete earn points for their team. The following team members contributed to the second-place win for VTAC. Competing as a freshman boy Devan Woodhouse came in 18th earning 308 points. Competing in the JV II category, Ayden Burdos came in 11th earning 420 points, August Bieser came in 14th earning 402 points and Paul Eddy came in 34th earning 317 points. In the JV II category, Issac Thimmesch came in sixth earning 496 points and Dylan Andersen came in 12th earning 454 points. In the Varsity category Oliver Krieger Fritsch came in ninth earning 509 points.

Each of these athletes contributed to the overall second place win for VTAC. In addition to high school athletes, NICA and VTAC encourage participation at the middle school level. Those in middle school are learning the skills necessary to engage in mountain biking in a safe and healthy way. Middle school participants do not contribute to the team score, as their focus is on skill development, not competition. Our middle school participants include sixth graders Damon Kaduc (33rd), Eden Olson (19th) and Lila Johnson (16th). Eighth graders include Makkai Bagesse (28th), Charlotte Brudos (seventh), John Eddy (55th), Eli McKay (54th), August Roberts (60th) and Kyle Sleep (18th).

VTAC will complete next at Lowe’s Creek in Eau Claire, Sept. 25. The team is looking forward to returning to Eau Claire to see friends from other teams, enjoy riding different trails and continuing to develop their mountain bike skills. In addition to competitive riding, VTAC provides athletes with the opportunity to engage in adventure rides during race weekends. These are non-competitive rides that occur with coach support at race area venues. If you are interested in learning more about the VTAC program, contact 22showe@gmail.com.