Vernon Trails Area Composite Mountain Bike Team is 9th statewide

The VTAC (Vernon Trails Area Composite) Mountain Bike Team has completed the first two races. VTAC competes against mountain bike teams across the state of Wisconsin as a D2 team.

The first race was at Waukesha, Minooka Park. VTAC competed against almost 900 racers, middle school through high school. The middle school girls performed very well with a fifth-place finish, and podium, for Charlotte Brudos and an eighth-place finish for Amelia Olson. The middle school boys performed well with a 24th-place finish for Kyle Sleep, 55th place for Finley Palen, 65th place for Leo Madura, 75th place for Devan Woodhouse and 86th place for Eli McKay. In the high school races Bria McKay finished in 15th place and Calleigh Andersen finished 17th. For they boys,Oliver Krieger-Fitsch finished 8th, August Bieser finished 19th, Vincent Naporski finished 28, Aiden Brudos finished 30th, Dylan Andersen finished 34th, Fischer Olson finished 35th and Isaac Thimmesch finished 86th after a mechanical impeded his progress.

The second race of the season was held in Eau Claire at Lowe’s Creek Park. The venue again held about 900 racers. The middle school girls again did very well with a ninth-place finishes for both Amara Semanchin and Charlotte Brudos. Middle school boys had a 15th-place finish by Kyle Sleep. Finley Palen finished 40th, Leo Madura finished in 47th place, Devan Woodhouse finished in 60th place and Cyrus Hundt finished in 61st place. August Roberts finished in 73rd place and Eli McKay finished in 84th place. In the high school categories for girls, Bria McKay had an eight-place finish and Calleigh Andersen finished in 16th place. For the boys, Oliver Kreiger-Fitsch finished in sixth place, Isaac Thimmesch finished in 17th place, August Bieser finished in 19th place followed by Ayden Brudos in 29th, Gibson Wade in 24th, Vincent Naporski in 43rd, Schuyler Hawklove in 46th and Dylan Andersen in 48th.

VTAC is currently ninth out of 53 teams statewide. The next race is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3, at Wausau, nine-mile.

