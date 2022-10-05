Vernon Trails Area Composite places third at Eau Claire

VTAC (Vernon Trails Area Composite) earned third place at Eau Claire’s Nordic Trails on Sept. 25. VTAC competes as a NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) team. NICA’s mission is to build strong minds, body, character and communities through cycling. There are over 70 NICA teams competing in Wisconsin with over 500 racers at the most recent competition. The course was five miles in length with cyclists completing one to four laps based on their category placement.

VTAC had three podium finishers at Eau Claire. Dylan Kuduc competed as a JV II Boy and earned second place with 490 points. Dylan is the current points leader for JV II Boys, Division II. Calleigh Andersen competed as a JV II girl and earned second place for 490 points. Bria McKay competed as a JV II girl and earned third place for 481 points

In NICA all high-school athletes that compete earn points for their team. The following team members contributed to the third place win for VTAC. Competing as a Freshman boy Devan Woodhouse came in 36th earning 311 points. Competing in the JV II category, August Bieser came in 16th earning 390 points, Ayden Burdos came in 26th earning 344 points and Vic Naproski came in 27th earning 340 points. In the JV II category, Issac Thimmesch came in 14th earning 442 points and Dylan Andersen came in 18th earning 420 points.

Each of these athletes contributed to the overall third-place win for VTAC. In addition to high-school athletes, NICA and VTAC encourage participation at the middle school level. Those in middle school are learning the skills necessary to engage in mountain biking in a safe and healthy way. Middle-school participants do not contribute to the team score, as their focus is on skill development, not competition. Our middle school participants include sixth-grader Damon Kaduc (11th), Eighth-graders include Makkai Bagesse (46th), August Roberts (53th), Eli McKay (61th), Finlay Palen (62nd) Leo Madursu (63) and Cyrus Hundt (68th).

In addition to racing, VTAC riders engage in Adventure Rides during race weekends. These are non-competitive rides that occur with coach support at race area venues. These longer relaxed rides enhance athletes' enjoyment of exploring the amazing single track available in Wisconsin. VTAC riders explored trails at Eagle Point Wisconsin during this past weekend.

VTAC will compete next at Nordic Mountain in Mount Morris, Wisconsin, on Oct. 9. The team is looking forward to returning to Nordic Mountain to see friends from other teams, enjoy riding different trails and continuing to develop their mountain bike skills. If you are interested in learning more about the VTAC program, please contact 22showe@gmail.com.