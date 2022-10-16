Vernon Trails Composite takes first place at Nordic Mountain

VTAC (Vernon Trails Area Composite) youth mountain bike team earned first place at Nordic Mountain in Mt. Morris on Oct. 9. VTAC is currently in fourth place of 52 DII teams statewide. The course was five miles in length with cyclists completing one to four laps based on their level of competition.

VTAC had five podium finishers at Nordic. Dylan Kuduc competed as a JVII boy and earned first place with 500 points. Dylan continues to be the current points leader for JVII boys in Division II. Calleigh Andersen competed as a JVII girl and earned first place with 500 points. Challeigh is the current points leader for JVII girls in Division II. Bria McKay competed as a JVII girl and earned second place with 490 points. JVIII boys podium finishers included Isaac Thimmesch with a second place finish and 530 points and Dylan Andersen with a fifth place finish and 504 points.

In NICA all high school athletes that compete earn points. The following team members contributed to the first place win for VTAC. Competing as a Freshman boy Devan Woodhouse came in 12th earning 414 points. Competing in the JVII category, Ayden Brudos came in 13th with 408 points, August Bieser came in 15th earning 396 points, Paul Eddy came in 23rd with 356 points and Vic Naproski came in 27th earning 340 points. Competing in Varsity Oliver Krieger-Fritsch earned 9th with 509 points.

In addition to high school athletes, VTAC encourages participation at the middle school level. Those in middle school are learning the skills necessary to engage in mountain biking in a safe and healthy way. Middle school participants do not contribute to the team score as their focus is on skill development, not competition. Our middle school boy participants include: Sixth grader Damon Kaduc (10th), Seventh graders Finley Palen (47th) and Leo Madura (57th), Eighth graders Makkai Bagesse (26th), John Eddy (34th), August Roberts (37th), Eli McKay (39th), and Cyrus Hundt (47th). Our middle school girl participants include: Sixth graders Lila Johnson (13th) and Eden Olson (14th) and eighth grader Charlotte Brudos (13th).

VTAC will compete next at Trek Trails in Waterloo, Wisconsin, on Oct. 23. The team is looking forward to competing at Trek Trails to see friends from other teams, enjoy riding different trails and continuing to develop their mountain bike skills. It is also their goal as a team to finish the season in the top five of the 53 DII teams. If you are interested in learning more about the VTAC program, contact 22showe@gmail.com.