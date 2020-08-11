Viroqua 18s win Babe Ruth State Tournament

The Viroqua 18s are the winners of the Babe Ruth State Tournament held in Prairie due Chien Monday night. Pictured are (front, from left) Noah Mathison, Andrew Quackenbush, Evan Hubatch, Dawson Swenson, Griffin Olson, Braden Lendosky, Blaine Conaway, Andrew Wedwick, Pete Swanson; (back) Kelly Olson, Kamden Oliver, Mason Skrede, Hunter Vikemyr, Kyler Buros, Ryan Zemla, Andy Bomkamp, Clayton Slack, Ben Slack and Scott Hubatch.