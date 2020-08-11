Viroqua 18s win Babe Ruth State Tournament

The Viroqua 18s won the Babe Ruth State Tournament in Prairie du Chien Monday night with an 8-7 nine inning victory over rival Prairie du Chien.
Griffin Olson singled in Noah Mathison with a base hit to left with 2 outs. Mason Skrede hit 2 home runs and had 5 rbis. He also was the winning pitcher in relief. Andrew Wedwick had a roundtripper.
Viroqua has a 41-19 record.
They defeated Reedsburg 6-0 in their opening game. Mathison potched a 3 hitter and Hunter Vikemyr had 5 rbis. Viroqua then defeated Kaukauna 14-4 behind Andy Bomkamp pitching. Andrew Wedwick pitched a 11-1 victory over Kaukauna. Hunter Vikemyr pitched the win over Dodgeville 6-3. Ryan Zemla had 3 hits in the win.
Viroqua will keep playing with a tournament in La Crescent next weekend.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!