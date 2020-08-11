You have permission to edit this article.
Viroqua 18s win Babe Ruth State Tournament
Babe Ruth State Tournament champs

The Viroqua 18s are the winners of the Babe Ruth State Tournament held in Prairie due Chien Monday night. Pictured are (front, from left) Noah Mathison, Andrew Quackenbush, Evan Hubatch, Dawson Swenson, Griffin Olson, Braden Lendosky, Blaine Conaway, Andrew Wedwick, Pete Swanson; (back) Kelly Olson, Kamden Oliver, Mason Skrede, Hunter Vikemyr, Kyler Buros, Ryan Zemla, Andy Bomkamp, Clayton Slack, Ben Slack and Scott Hubatch.

 Contributed photo

The Viroqua 18s won the Babe Ruth State Tournament in Prairie du Chien Monday night with an 8-7 nine inning victory over rival Prairie du Chien.

Griffin Olson singled in Noah Mathison with a base hit to left with 2 outs. Mason Skrede hit 2 home runs and had 5 rbis. He also was the winning pitcher in relief. Andrew Wedwick had a roundtripper.

Viroqua has a 41-19 record.

They defeated Reedsburg 6-0 in their opening game. Mathison potched a 3 hitter and Hunter Vikemyr had 5 rbis. Viroqua then defeated Kaukauna 14-4 behind Andy Bomkamp pitching. Andrew Wedwick pitched a 11-1 victory over Kaukauna. Hunter Vikemyr pitched the win over Dodgeville 6-3. Ryan Zemla had 3 hits in the win.

Viroqua will keep playing with a tournament in La Crescent next weekend.

