Friday, June 14
Viroqua 1, Lennox 0
Pierre 4, Viroqua 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Hunter Vikemyr tossed a two-hitter and drove in the game’s only run to lift Viroqua to a win.
Vikemyr struck out 14 and walked one over seven innings, allowing just two singles. Viroqua had 10 hits, but wasn’t able to bring any of them around to score until the seventh. Vikemyr, Mason Skrede, Andrew Wedwick and Evan Hubatch each had two hits.
Viroqua fell behind 4-0 against Pierre, and then rallied for three runs in the ninth, but came up just a bit short of a comeback win.
Clayton Slack had three hits, Vikemyr tripled, and Tate Knutson had two hits for Viroqua (8-3).
Saturday, June 15
Viroqua 13,
North Platte 1 (4)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Viroqua scored nine runs in the first inning and had seven players with at least one RBI.
Hunter Vikemyr was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Tate Knutson was 1-for-2 with three RBI for Viroqua (9-3). Mason Skrede pitched and allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out five.
Sunday, June 16
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Viroqua American Legion baseball team scored five unanswered runs and came away with a 5-1 win against Sioux Falls West on Sunday.
Ryan Zemla had two hits and two RBI, while Brett Skrede had two doubles and an RBI to lead the offense. Clayton Slack added a double, while Hunter Vikemyr tripled for Viroqua (10-3).
Andy Bomkamp struck out five in a complete game win. He allowed six hits, but only one was damaging, a Keaton Hartman solo homer in the second inning.
As of Sunday, the 138’ers were 3-1 and 10-3 on season.
