SOFTBALL
Thursday, May 9
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 13-14,
Viroqua 6-1
ONALASKA — The Knights led 10-2 after four innings of the first game, aided by four Viroqua errors and powerful outing from the offense. Cynda Protsman had two doubles, Jenna Wahl had another and scored four runs, and Kelly Tauscher had a homer and four RBI.
Saige Zitzner homered for Viroqua, which had 15 hits in Game 1.
Luther’s offense stayed hot in the second game, with five players notching multi-hit games, led by Protsman and Wahl, who both homered. Wahl had four RBI, and Protsman had three. Klarissa Miller pitched all five innings, allowing four hits while striking out one.
Nonconference
Aquinas 10, Westby 4
The Blugolds put together a six-run third inning, which included a home run and two doubles.
Freshman Alaina Bagniefski recorded her first career home run in the third inning to score two runs as Gabby Hargrove and Megan Scheidt both knocked two-run doubles. Bagniefski also pitched her first complete game to earn her second win by scattering five hits and three strikeouts across seven innings.
Saturday, May 11 Coulee Westby 2, Black River Falls 1 (10)
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen broke a 1-1 tie in 10th inning to pull away from Black River Falls.
Isabella Nedland collected two hits for Westby — which included a triple — and McKenna Manske batted in two runners.
Naomi Lloyd led the Tigers in Game 1 with two hits.
Monday, May 13 Coulee Onalaska Luther 9, Westby 8
WESTBY — Cynda Protsman was able to get the final out of the game to stop a seventh-inning comeback attempt by Westby (8-11, 5-7).
The Knights (8-11, 5-7) had nine runs by the fifth inning, and the Norsemen were able to push four across in the bottom of the seventh. Protsman led Luther by doing 2-for-3 with a double as Aly Werner doubled.
Westby was led by Claire Griffin’s 2-for-3 performance, which included a double.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday, May 9 Nonconference Viroqua 5, Mauston 2
VIROQUA — Jared Anderson and Mitchell Hanson posted a lengthy 7-5, 7-5 victory for Viroqua in the No. 1 doubles match against Brandon Langer and Josh Eckerman.
Viroqua’s No. 2 duo of Lucas Oldham and Tony Garvalia earned a win after defeating Matthew Skiles and Jonathan Leandro-Scheppa 6-1, 7-5.
Friday, May 10 Nonconference Reedsburg 4, Viroqua 3
VIROQUA — Reedsburg swept the doubles matches and took the No. 4 singles match to come away with a win.
Viroqua’s James Hopkins, Dustin Kenyon and Ben Gillen cruised to straight-set wins at Nos. 1-3 singles, respectively.
Saturday, May 11 Tomah Triangular Viroqua 4, Tomah 3
TOMAH — Viroqua won three singles matches to help defeat Tomah.
James Hopkins went 6-2, 6-3 against Evan Lord in the No. 1 singles match and Ben Gillen earned a No. 3 singles victory by defeating Anthony Lord 3-6, 7-5, 10-8. Dylen Pierce and Jarett Knoepker won the No. 1 doubles match for Tomah by defeating Mitchell Hanson and Jared Anderson 6-0, 6-3.
Tuesday, May 14 Viroqua 4, Mauston 3 Singles
No. 1—James Hopkins, VIROQUA HIGH def. Justin Johnson, MAUSTON HIGH, 5-7, 6-4, 6-0;
No. 2—Jaimin Davis, MAUSTON HIGH def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1, 6-3, -;
No. 3—Garrett Neve, MAUSTON HIGH def. Ben Gillen, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3, 6-3, -;
No. 4—Zach Lund, MAUSTON HIGH def. Brecken Fortney, VIROQUA HIGH, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1;
Doubles No. 1—Mitchell Hanson—Jared Anderson, VIROQUA HIGH def. Josh Eckerman—Brandon Langer, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-4, 6-0, -;
No. 2—Lucas Oldham—Tony Garvalia, VIROQUA HIGH def. Jonathan Leandro-scheppa—Matthew Skiles, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-2, 6-3, -;
No. 3—Eric Jerdee—Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Kyle Hadac—Ethan Mould, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-0, 7-6 (5), -;
BASEBALL Friday, May 10
Coulee
West Salem 6, Westby 4
WESTBY — A four-run fourth inning for the Panthers was the difference, despite Westby’s comeback effort in the seventh.
West Salem tallied 11 singles, with David Lattos (2-for-4) and Josh Hauser (1-for-3) notching two RBI apiece.
Alex Gluch had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs, while Hunter Ward had a double and an RBI for Westby.
Nonconference Viroqua 4, Sparta 0
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks scored twice in the first and sixth innings, and kept Sparta’s offense stymied with strong pitching and defense.
Hunter Vikemyr, Ryan Zemla and Andrew Wedwick all doubled and had an RBI for Viroqua (13-4).
Sparta’s Nick Church had two hits, including a double, and Phillip Richards had two hits.
Saturday, May 11 Viroqua 3, Richland Center 0
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks collected 11 hits to defeat Richland Center and win their home invitational.
Mason Skrede, Ryan Zemla, Tate Knutson and Mike Stuber all went 2-for-3 for Viroqua (15-4). Knutson pitched the first five innings with two hits and seven strikeouts for the win.
Monday, May 13
VIROQUA — Hunter Vikemyr turned in a near-perfect start for the Viroqua High School baseball team in the first game of a doubleheader Monday against Coulee Conference rival G-E-T.
Vikemyr fanned 20 Red Hawks in a 2-0 win to kick off the doubleheader, and then the Blackhawks got going offensively in a 10-1 victory in Game 2.
Vikemyr allowed just one hit, a single from Alex Pearson, and hit two batters, but had his strikeout pitch working all game. Sixty-nine of his 99 pitches were strikes, and the offense got runs in the first and sixth innings to make his impressive start hold up.
In Game 2, the top half of the order had nine of Viroqua’s 11 hits, including three from Vikemyr. Andrew Wedwick was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, while Mason Skrede doubled twice.
Pearson had two hits, including a double, in the nightcap.
Westby 9-12, Arcadia 2-3
WESTBY — Alex Gluch tallied four hits between the two games, while Sam Strangstalien notched five, including a triple and three RBI in the second game.
Strangstalien had 11 strikeouts in five innings the first game.
Hunter Ward struck out eight in the second game for the Norsemen.
Tuesday, May 14 Viroqua 14, Aquinas 4 (5)
VIROQUA — After the Blugolds jumped out to a 4-0 lead, Viroqua scored 11 runs in the first three innings.
Viroqua’s Hunter Vikemyr went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, and five RBI. Ryan Zemla was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, and Tate Knutson had two hits including a double and two RBI.
BOYS GOLF
Saturday, May 11 Coulee championship
ONALASKA — Black River Falls (357) claimed the team title at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek, cinching the overall conference title with 84½ points.
The Tigers had Jake Zukowski, Caden Skelding and Ty Breese (87) all tie for fifth place to spearhead their win.
Arcadia’s Chandler Sonsalla earned medalist honors with an 81, while G-E-T’s Sawyer Schmidt took second (84), and secured the conference player of the year award with 131½ total points.
Arcadia (362) was second as a team Saturday, with Westby (368) and G-E-T (379) close behind.
La Crosse Tribune staff
