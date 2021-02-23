 Skip to main content
Viroqua area co-op gymnast Morgan Siekert advances to state
Viroqua area co-op gymnast Morgan Siekert advances to state

Morgan Siekert, a member of the Viroqua co-op gymnastics team and ninth-grader at Cashton High School, will compete on beam at the state championships, Saturday, Feb. 27.

 Angie Cina

Viroqua area cooperative gymnast Morgan Siekert has qualified to compete on beam at the Division 2 2021 WIAA State Gymnastics Championships to be held at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse, Saturday, Feb. 27.

Siekert, a freshman at Cashton High School, tied for third place with a total score of 9.075 in the Division 2 sectional held Thursday, Feb. 18, at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse. The top five individuals in each event qualified for individual state.

Siekert will participate in the morning session of the state competition which is being hosted by Onalaska High School.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

