Viroqua area co-op gymnast Morgan Siekert advances to state

Viroqua area cooperative gymnast Morgan Siekert has qualified to compete on beam at the Division 2 2021 WIAA State Gymnastics Championships to be held at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse, Saturday, Feb. 27.

Siekert, a freshman at Cashton High School, tied for third place with a total score of 9.075 in the Division 2 sectional held Thursday, Feb. 18, at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse. The top five individuals in each event qualified for individual state.

Siekert will participate in the morning session of the state competition which is being hosted by Onalaska High School.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.