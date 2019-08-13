2019 Viroqua Area Wildhawks

The 2019 Viroqua Area Special Olympics summer softball team includes (front, from left) Ray Ihle, Dan Hanson, Michael Mislivecek, Kwyn Endicott (manager), Kiana Endicott, Amelia Pike (manager), Hunter Skaden-Stellner, David Perens; (back) Isaiah Greenland, Corey Anthony, Connor Hatfield, Tomas Lomprey, Tom Mislivecek, Kenzie Heath, Jordan Loper, Waylon Hogenkamp, Nicole McGrath and coach Michelle Skaden.

 Contributed photo

The 2019 summer softball season for the Viroqua Area Wildhawks culminated in a co-championship placement at the Wisconsin Special Olympics Summer Games held in Waukesha on Aug. 3.

The Wildhawks played the Oconomowoc YMCA Cardinals in the first game at the state competition. Skilled infielding and hard hitting pushed the Wildhawks to a 11-4 win. The championship game was scheduled with the Appleton SOAR team but was cancelled when thunderstorms moved into the area. Teams were declared co-champs and were awarded gold medals.

"I am so proud of these athletes," said first-year head coach Michelle Skaden. "They are so determined and always strive to do their best. I really enjoy being apart of Special Olympics and working with all our athletes. It's an incredible organization that I am so proud to be a part of. Seeing the smiles on our athletes' faces as they compete and watching them meet new friends everywhere we go is a remarkable feeling. My family and I are truly blessed to be a part of Viroqua Area Special Olympics, and we will continue to support it for many years to come."

The Wildhawks took first place at the regional competition with a 17-0 win over the Eau Claire Bullfrogs and a 16-9 win over the Platteville Cardinals in La Crosse on July 13 to qualify for state competition.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.