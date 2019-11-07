Viroqua Area Special Olympics has wrapped up another successful bowling season. Bowling continues to be the highest participation sport with 23 athletes this year.
Ten athletes advanced from regional to state competition: Kiana Endicott, Connor Hatfield, and Tom Mislivecek brought home gold medals; Riversong Borman, Adriana Larry, and Michael Mislivecek secured silver; and Daryn Olson received a bronze medal. Troy Dankmeyer and David Wiese rounded out the excellent performance with fourth-place finishes. Due to illness, Nicole McGrath was unable to compete at the state competition. Bowling competitions are divided into age and ability divisions and awarded top medals in each division.
Viroqua Area Special Olympics includes athletes from Viroqua, La Farge, Westby, Coon Valley, and Chaseburg areas. Nordic Lanes in Westby hosted the practices and treated the athletes well. The athletes and coaches are looking forward to the Hotshots and Sparks basketball season beginning in December. For more information or to become a volunteer, contact Angi at viroquaspecialolympics@gmail.com.
