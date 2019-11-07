Viroqua Area Special Olympics has finished its bowling season. Pictured are (front, from left) Riversong Borman, Adriana Larry, Keagan Krueger; (middle) Daryn Olson, Dylan Tollefson, Jacob Stohr, Nicole McGrath, Waylon Hogenkamp, Jordan Loper, Daniel Hanson; (back) Taya Graham, Finnegan Trautsch, Kiana Endicott, David Wiese, Connor Hatfield, David Allen and Kara Matteson. Not pictured are Corbin Ellefson, Alissa Kast, Michael Mislivecek, Tom Mislivecek, Tomas Lomprey and Corey Anthony.