Earning just four individual championships, the Viroqua/Youth Initiative High School girls track team rode the strength of a total team effort to win the Coulee Conference team championship, in the annual conference tournament hosted by Onalaska Luther High School, Saturday May 11.
For head coach Adrian Ugo and the Blackhawks, it was the Blackhawks seventh team title in the last eight years and the veteran coach was beaming with pride after the team’s championship performance.
“I am beyond proud of this team and their accomplishments,” said Ugo following the competition. “For the seniors, this was their 4th conference championship and they have not only dominated the conference but have passed along their winning tradition to the next generation of track athletes.”
“The girls were tested heavily on Saturday and performed well against some tough competition looking to take the throne away from them…several athletes carried a heavy workload,” Ugo said. “It was an all-around team effort.”
VHS/YIHS claimed just four individual championships but was the only team to place in all 18 events with their over-all team depth proving to be the difference. The Blackhawks totaled 153 points edging out the G-E-T Redhawks with 147.50. The Redhawks placed in just 17 of the 18 events. Arcadia finished third with 116.5 points, followed by Westby with 92, BRF 73, Luther 61.33, and West Salem 26.66.
Fourteen different athletes earned points for the balance Blackhawks. Senior Xana Leum led the way with two individual championships and a pair of second-place medals. Jillian Weston, also a VHS senior, earned podium appearances in four events as well, including an individual gold and second-, third- and fourth-place finishes, while freshman Jessica Anderson found the top of the podium in her rookie season at the Coulee championships.
Leum claimed individual gold in the triple jump with combined leaps of 36’-07.5” and the 300-meter hurdles in 49.27. Leum shattered the VHS school record in the long jump with a leap of 17’-03.25” but had to settle for a second-place medal on Saturday. Sandy Swanson had held the VHS mark in the event at 16’-11.5 since the 2001 season. It’s the second school record in Leum’s career at VHS, also holding the top mark in the triple jump at 37’-1.75” set in 2018.
Leum, a Winona State University recruit, came within a literal eyelash of winning a trio of individual titles, placing 2nd, in the 100-meter hurdles a mere .01 second behind winner Charlie Halverson of Arcadia. Leum’s time of 16.56, was the only sub 17 second effort in the preliminaries, but Halverson grabbed the gold in the finals in 17.14 just ahead of Leum’s 17.15.
Weston earned her individual gold with a time of 2:21.84 in the 800-meter run, defeating long-time rival Dana Fayen in the event. The talented duo also battled it out in both the 1600m and the 3200m long distance events. Fayen won both events with Weston finishing 2nd in the 1600 in 5:08.55 and 3rd in the 3200 in 12:13.00. Weston also earned crucial team points with a 4th place finish in the high jump at 4’-11”.
Weston currently holds four school records for the VHS program including all three distance specialties, each set during the 2017 season, 2:16.74 in the 800, 5:07.26 in the 1600, 11:10.82 in the 3200 and as a member of the 4x800 relay team.
Anderson continued her impressive freshman campaign capturing the gold in the challenging pole vault with an 8’-06” effort. The versatile young athlete also competed on a pair of medal winning relay teams including the 3rd place 4x100 and the 4th place 4x200. Senior Jenna Harless and freshmen Gracie Wagonmaster and Abby Koch joined Anderson on the 4x100 finishing with a time of 55.60, while the 4x200 team of junior Bri Carman, Anderson, Koch and fellow freshman Lexi Christianson combined to cover the 4x200 distance in 1:57.10.
VHS sophomore standout Katrina Koppa grabbed a trio of medals including a silver in the 100meter dash in 13.71, and bronze in both the triple jump with a 34’-11.25 effort and the 300m hurdles in a time of 44.75.
Junior Lauren Brendel competed in a pair of long-distance events taking home 4th place in the 3200 in 12:35.48 and 5th in the 1600 in 5:46.07. Brendel also combined with junior Josie Dobbs, sophomore Anna Dlugi and freshman Celia Amrhein for a time of 10:37.87 and a silver medal finish in the 4X800 relay.
In addition to the relays, Dobbs ran to a 5th place finish in the 400m dash in 1:05.5 and a 6th place medal in the 800m run with a time of 2:40.12. Dlugi also earned team points for the Hawks placing sixth behind Dobbs in the 800m in 2:42.12.
The Blackhawks 4x400 relay team consisting of Christianson, Dlugi, Carman and freshman Erika Brendel earned 6th place team points with a time of 4:39.55.
Led by junior Jordyn Bahr’s bronze medal finish in the shot put of 32’-06.50” and Harless’s 6th place effort of 30’-00.50 in the same event and a 4th place finish by Harless at 93’-00” in the discuss the Blackhawks piled up 14 valuable team points in the throwing competition, not normally a strength of the team.
Boys
The GET won the boys Coulee Conference team title with 169 points followed by West Salem’s 135, Westby 120, Arcadia 99, Luther 56, BRF 45 and Viroqua 45.
Senior Trevor Howe was the top finisher for the Blackhawk boys placing 3rd in the pole vault at 12”-00”, with sophomore Jackson Rott right behind in 4th place with an 11”-06 effort. Howe also placed 6th in the 400m dash with a personal best time of 53:07 and was a member of the 4th place 4x400 relay team combining with junior Patrick Corr, sophomore Isaac Porter and freshman Max hew for a time of 3:41.79.
Porter set a personal best record with a 5’-08” effort and a fourth-place medal in the high jump, and added team points as a member of the sixth place 4x800 relay team, combining with sophomore Ansel Brennaman, junior Cole Mayberry and senior Sam Saner in for a time of 10.09.94. In addition, Porter showed his versatility placing seventh in the 300m hurdles in 46.47, just ahead of teammate, VHS junior Zach Lohr (47.39) who placed 8th in the same event.
Lohr added a 7th place individual finish in the 110 hurdles in 18.48 and was a member of the 5th place 4x200 relay team, joined by Thew, senior Sawyer Felton and sophomore Nolan Peterson for a time of 1:41.02. Peterson also came up with a personal best effort in the triple jump combining leaps for 37’-08”. VHS sophomore Blake Peterson posted a personal best effort of 24.76 competing in the 200m dash and an 18’07” effort in the long jump at the conference tournament.
VHS sophomore Nicholas Schneider placed well in both throwing events finishing fifth in the shot put (43’-04”) and sixth in the discus (120’-00). Junior Isaac Berg came up with a personal best throw of 100’-01” in the discus.
According to Ugo, the VHS/YIHS boys “Put up a good fight throughout the meet…and overall we performed on par with where we have been for most of the year. The effort level was high and I’m proud of them for not backing down to the challenge.”
Blackhawk Invitational
The VHS/YIHS teams hosted the annual Blackhawk Invitational at the Viroqua High School Athletic Complex, Monday May 6.
“We use this meet to prepare for our conference meet, test some of our fun relays and in general just have a fun time,” Ugo said. “It’s always fun to have our home meet right before our conference meet, we tend to perform well on our own track, and it sets us up nicely going forward.”
Cashton won the girls portion of the meet with 130 points, followed by VHS/YIHS with 110, Royall 79.5, Bangor 63, Westby 62, PdC 61, Brookwood 43, Hillsboro 39, Desoto 35, West Salem 19, Necedah 19, Seneca 18 and Viroqua JV 2.
On the boys side Westby took home the team title with 126.5, followed by Bangor with 117, West Salem 103.5, Cashton 98, Viroqua 64, PdC 41, Royall 38, Brookwood 37, Hillsboro 36, Necedah 16, De Soto 11 and Seneca 4.
Look for the individual results from the Blackhawk Invitational in next week’s Broadcaster.
