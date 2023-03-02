Two Viroqua co-op gymnasts – Isabell Korn and Morgan Siekert – will compete in the individual state championships Saturday, March 4, at the 53rd WIAA State Gymnastics Championships at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

The all-around gymnasts finished in the top five of the WIAA Division 2 sectional at Platteville, Friday, Feb. 24.

Korn, a sophomore at Cashton High School, will compete in vault, bars and beam; this is her second trip to state. Siekert, a junior at Cashton High School, will compete in vault, bars, beam and floor; she’s heading to state for the third time.