The Viroqua High School cross country awards and recognition night was held Tuesday, Oct. 30. Seniors recognized include (from left) Michael Stuber, Xana Leum, Lauren Brendel, Jillian Weston, Cayleigh Smith, Madison Dull and Sam Urch.
The Viroqua High School cross country awards and recognition night was held Tuesday, Oct. 30. Girls recognized include (front, from left) Madison Dull, Lauren Brendel, Xana Leum, Cayleigh Smith, Jillian Weston; (middle) Josie Dobbs, Angie Harnish, Caitlin Fox; (back) Abby Diehl, Katrina Koppa, Sophie Kimble and Lauren Campbell. Missing are Brandi Aide and Sage Havlik.
The Viroqua High School cross country awards and recognition night was held Tuesday, Oct. 30. Boys recognized include (front, from left) Jonah Abt, Michael Stuber, Josh Frye, Ethan Leis; (middle) Benny Fergot, Henry Roels, Ayden McDowell; (back) Andrew Quackenbush, Sam Urch, Brody Steele and Cale Anderson. Missing is Aaron Dobbs
Jenny Leum photo
