The Viroqua cross country teams launched their 2018 season Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Cashton Invitational held at the Cashton Village Park and hosted by the Eagles.
The VHS girls, competing without their top runner, Jillian Weston out with an early season injury, still placed second in the six-team field, while the inexperienced boys squad finished fourth among the 10 competing schools in the boy’s race.
“It was a great start to the season for both of our teams,” said coach Scott Benzing. “Our athletes have started off the season on a positive note it was great to see the kids run again. Our veteran runners turned in some great times and I was impressed with the performances of our new runners. Our athletes are approaching this season with a great attitude.”
Girls
Without Weston, senior standout Lauren Brendel, led the Blackhawk girls running to a third-place individual finish in 22:26. VHS juniors Caitlin Fox (23:15) and Josie Dobbs, (23:20) earned medals placing 6th and 8th respectively. Senior Caleigh Smith (25:35) and sophomore Katrina Koppa (25:37) ran together and pushed each other in the race to finish 25th and 26th, respectively.
Other runners and their times include Angie Harnish (26:13), Sophie Kimble (26:39), Xana Leum (26:59), Abby Deihl (27:30), Lauren Campbell (30:28), Brandi Aide (31:03) and Madison Dull (32:59).
“Our girls did a great job today, Angie and Sophie ran well beating their places from last year at the same race by over 20 points each,” said Benzing following the race. “We had to race without our team leader today (Weston) due to an injury, but everybody stepped up and did a great job. I’m looking forward to seeing Jillian race again soon.”
Cashton won their own invitational, with 53 points, featuring a first-place finish from Gracie Mlsna in a time of 21:29. Viroqua finished right behind the Eagles with 60 points, followed by Brookwood with 69, Blair-Taylor 111, Hillsboro 121 and Necedah 143.
Boys
VHS sophomore Andrew Quackenbush (19:13) raced to a seventh-place individual finish to lead the Blackhawks to their fourth-place team medal, a three-place improvement from the same race in 2017. “Andrew looked strong today,” Benzing said. “He improved on his time from last year by almost 30 seconds.”
Junior Josh Frye ran a strong race, placing 22nd with a time of 20:49 followed closely by Blackhawk senior Sam Urch, finishing 24th in 20:51.
“For me the race of the day was turned in by Sam,” commented Benzing after the competition. “Sam earned a personal best record and improved on his time in this race by nearly a minute. Our veterans all ran well.”
Other runners earning points for the VHS team score include; sophomore Cale Anderson (21:03) 26th, senior Mike Stuber (21:32) 30th.
Aaron Dobbs (22:09), Henry Roels (22:45), Sage Havlik (22:59), Benny Fergot (23:08), Brody Steele (23:42), Ayden McDowell (24:26) and Ethan Leis (26:03) rounded out the rest of the Blackhawks competing at the annual invite.
For Havlik, Fergot, Steele and McDowell it was their first career varsity race and their coach was impressed. “It was great to see our new runners get the first race under their belts…they had a great start to their cross- country careers and learned a lot of valuable racing lessons,” Benzing said
