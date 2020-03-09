Viroqua Driftless Drifters to host Granny Basketball tournament

The Viroqua Driftless Drifters will host a Granny Basketball tournament at the Viroqua High School gym, Saturday, March 14.
The tournament features the Iowa style of women's basketball from the 1960s.
The schedule is as follows:
- 10 a.m. Harpers Ferry vs. La Crosse Does;
- 11 a.m. Faibault vs. Grant Wood Gothics;
- noon Viroqua Driftless Dribblers vs. Cedar Rapids;
- 1 p.m. Fairbault vs. Center Point Model T's;
- 2 p.m. La Crosse vs. Cedar Rapids;
- 3 p.m. Harpers Ferry vs. Center Point.
The tournament's charity is Friends with Cancer.