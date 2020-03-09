Viroqua Driftless Drifters to host Granny Basketball tournament
0 comments

Viroqua Driftless Drifters to host Granny Basketball tournament

  • 0

The Viroqua Driftless Drifters will host a Granny Basketball tournament at the Viroqua High School gym, Saturday, March 14.

The tournament features the Iowa style of women's basketball from the 1960s.

The schedule is as follows:

  • 10 a.m. Harpers Ferry vs. La Crosse Does;
  • 11 a.m. Faibault vs. Grant Wood Gothics;
  • noon Viroqua Driftless Dribblers vs. Cedar Rapids;
  • 1 p.m. Fairbault vs. Center Point Model T's;
  • 2 p.m. La Crosse vs. Cedar Rapids;
  • 3 p.m. Harpers Ferry vs. Center Point.

The tournament's charity is Friends with Cancer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News