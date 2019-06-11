June 12 Mauston (2) 5 p.m.
June 13 North Crawford at Viroqua 7 p.m.
June 14-16 Sioux Falls
June 19 at Wisconsin Dells (2) 5 p.m.
June 20 Stoddard at Viroqua 7 p.m.
June 21 Viroqua Tourney Union Grove 8 p.m.
June 22 Viroqua Tourney West Salem 10:30 a.m.
June 22 Viroqua Tourney PdC 7:45 p.m.
June 23 Viroqua Tourney
June 24 at LaX Jrs 5 p.m.
June 26 at West Salem (2) 5 p.m.
June 27 at Westby 7 p.m.
June 28-30 Rochester
July 1 La Crescent at Viroqua 7 p.m.
July 3 at PdC 8:00 Veterans Day
July 4 Westby at Viroqua 6 p.m.
July 5-7 Baraboo
July 8 Fennimore at Viroqua 7 p.m.
July 10 Wisconsin Dells at Viroqua (2) 5 p.m.
July 12-14 Ely, Minn.
July 17 at BRF (2) 5:0 p.m.
July 19-22 Regionals at PdC
July 26-30 State at Westby
Aug. 8-11 Nationals at Waupun
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.