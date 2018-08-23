Fans who have followed the Viroqua High School football team over the past several seasons have been accustomed to a grind it out rushing attack, primarily wearing teams down with a bruising between-the-tackles rushing attack.
All that changed Friday night, Aug. 17, as the Blackhawks and coach Bill Hannah unveiled a wide-open offense, featuring a thunder and lightning ground game and a minimal, but yet very efficient, passing attack. The aerial assault piled up 97 yards and a touchdown before the end of the first quarter, equaling nearly a third of the team’s entire 2017 season passing totals of 301 yards.
The new look offense and an outstanding defensive effort resulted in a dominating 31-6 victory for the Blackhawks over the Iowa-Grant Panthers. The non-conference season opener for both schools was played in front of a large crowd of appreciative fans at Blackhawk Field on August 16.
The Blackhawks moved the ball seemingly at will on their first two possessions, advancing to the Panther five-yard line on the first try and inside the one on the second. Both opportunities came up short however, the first on a lost fumble and the second on downs.
The opening drive, though not resulting in a score, displayed the versatility of this year’s team and coach Hannah’s decision to open things up a bit. Fullback Tyler “Truck” Hannah, a 1,000-yard rusher in 20177 as a sophomore, ran for five yards on the first play from scrimmage. The next four plays revealed the Hawks’ new look-offense. The first, a three-yard run by Sam Jett, next a five-yard run by Andrew Wedwick, followed by a five-yard pass completion to Christian Schneider and capped off with a 34-yard pass from quarterback Kasey Hammond to Wedwick.
Though the drive failed inside the five on a fumble by Hannah, Blackhawk fans knew that this was a different looking Viroqua team.
With the offense piling up yards, but struggling to put points on the board, the Blackhawk defense held the Panthers without a first down in the first quarter. Finally, with just 20 seconds left in the opening quarter, Hammond connected with Wedwick on a 28-yard touchdown pass in the right flat to give the Hawks a 6-0 lead.
Hannah would give the Blackhawks a 12-0 lead, scoring on a six-yard run with under a minute to go before intermission.
The Blackhawks would score twice in the third quarter, the first on a seven-yard scamper by Jett and the second on a four-yard dash by Wedwick. The TD runs were mere images of each other, both on sweeps to the left side, and each with lead blocks thrown by Hannah and tight end Schneider.
The Panthers cut the lead to 24-6 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from QB Ross Havlik to Michael Winder’s late in the third quarter, but the Hawks would counter with a three-yard TD run by Hannah in the fourth quarter. After failing on their first four two-point point conversion attempts with a new-look quad-pod formation, Hannah split the uprights with an extra point kick making the final 31-6.
The Blackhawk offense rolled up 399 total yards, 97 through the air and 302 on the ground. The visitors actually ran more offensive plays, with 57 to just 51 for Viroqua, but the host Hawks were more efficient producing 7.1 yards per play to just 3.1 for the Panthers.
Hammond finished the night connecting on four-of-six passing at,tempts for 97 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Wedwick was his favorite target with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Hannah led the ground attack, pounding the ball for 176 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Junior Zach Lohr made the most of his opportunities, flashing plenty of moves and bursts of speed, rushing for 78 yards on just eight carries (13 yards/rush). Wedwick added 28 yards on seven carries, Lucas Oldham one rush for 23 yards and Jett added 17 yards on four totes. Junior quarterback Drew Fortney completed his only pass attempt in a mop-up role late in the game on a six-yard connection to senior Damarea Kneifl.
The Blackhawks were forced to punt just once in the contest coming early in the second quarter, and Wedwick handled the duties, drilling a beautiful 41 yard spiral with good hang time and no return.
“We planned to use the short passing game this year to kind of loosen some thing up for us,” coach Hannah said after the game. “But we had a lot of success with the deep ball tonight. That helped get our outside running game going a little better than we have in the past and we were still able to run between the tackles. All of our backs played well and ran hard tonight, but that is not done by themselves, it was the line up front, sealing their blocks and setting the edge to get them outside on our sweeps. We are blessed with a lot of speed this year with Zach (Lohr), Sam (Jett) and Andrew (Wedwick), but they can’t do what they do without out those guys on the line.”
The fifth-year coach had plenty of praise for the defense, too. “Our defensive play was unbelievable tonight…they were put in a bad spot plenty of times with the turnovers we had tonight (three fumbles lost and one interception) they really showed up and played well.”
Tyler Hannah was also a leader on the defensive side of the ball with nine solo tackles including a pair of TFL’s (tackles for loss). Schneider was next with 6.5 solos, 1.5 TFL’s and a sack, Anthony Rappl added 4.5 tackles and 1.5 TFL’s, Jett picked up a TFL, as did Austin Yttri, Alex Jacobson, Sam Saner and Hammond. The aggressive defense compiled nine TFL’s in the dominating performance.
Junior defensive end Jared Anderson and senior line-backer Colton Fox, each created turn-overs in the contest. Anderson came up with a strip sack of Havlik in the third quarter causing, resulting in the touchdown by Jett and Fox single-handedly stood up a Panther running back, ripped the ball away and recovered the fumble .
The younger Hannah credited VHS defensive coordinator Duane Skalecki with the inspired defensive play. “Coach Skalecki says, ‘eyes in front like-to-hunt’ and we like to hunt, and ‘eyes on the side like-to-hide’ and then we just go and get it,” commented the junior middle-linebacker.
Although the team played well, Tyler Hannah realizes there is still a lot of work to do, “Yeah we had a lot of things going for us tonight…but it’s just one step at a time…it’s what can we do each and every practice to better ourselves for that next week.”
For the second week in a row the Hawks will do battle with a Panther team, this time traveling to Elroy to take on Royall in non-conference game, set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 24. Last year Viroqua pulled out a hard-fought 22-16 win over the Panthers. Royall is coached by VHS graduate Ryan Olson.
Snapshot of the game
Score by quarters: Viroqua 6-6-12-7-31; Iowa-Grant 0-0-6-0-6
Total offense: Viroqua 399 yards 302 rushing 97 passing; Iowa-Grant 175 yards 115 rushing 60 passing
Individual rushing: Hannah 21-176, 2 TD’s; Lohr 6-78; Wedwick 7-28 TD; Oldham 1-23; Jett 4-17 TD
Passing: Hammond 4-6- 91, 1 TD, I int; Fortney 1-1-6
Punts: Wedwick; 1-41 yards
