In a preview interview for the 2018 season, Viroqua head football coach Bill Hannah indicated he wanted the team to get off to a fast start. “We need to come out expecting to win right away…we need to set the tone and carry that with us.”
Apparently, the players were listening. The Blackhawks have started the season with two wins in a row, each in dominating fashion, outscoring their opponents by combined scores of 57-6. After a convincing 31-6 win over Iowa-Grant in the season opener, the Hawks followed up with a 26-0 shutout victory over the Royall, in a game played on the Panthers home turf Thursday, Aug. 23. The game was moved up a day, from the traditional Friday schedule, due to concerns about predicted inclement weather.
Although both teams I-G and Royall are WIAA Division 7 schools, both programs advanced to the playoffs in 2017 and the Panthers were ranked seventh in the state this season, following a 46-6 defeat of Weston/Wonewoc in week one of the 2018 campaign.
The Blackhawks scored a touchdown in each quarter and continued top showcase a diverse offense with four different players finding the endzone, while dominating the game with a potent rushing attack.
The “Thunder and Lightning” ground game was led by junior running back Tyler Hannah’s thunderous, “run-over you style,” punishing the Panther defense with 142 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.
Junior speedster Zach Lohr, the “lightening” version of the Viroqua ground game, added 58 yards on just five rushes, featuring a by a 52-yard highlight reel touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter. Lohr’s scoring run came as he juked a couple of Panther would be tacklers, then left everyone in his wake, racing to the endzone, in a display of speed not seen in several years by a Viroqua tailback.
The game was a contrast in styles of offense employed by the two teams, one by choice the other out of necessity. After piling up 302 yards on the ground in the win over Iowa Grant, the Blackhawks, led by the solid blocking of their offensive line, rolled up 245-yards on 44 attempts.
Royall on the other hand, after rushing for 280 yards in their season opening win over Wonewoc/Weston, tried running the ball in their first three series, and each were turned back by an aggressive Viroqua defense. The Blackhawks hard-charging defense came up with four tackles for loss and a sack during the stretch. Hannah and Sam Saner, opened and closed the dominating defensive effort combining for a pair of TFL’s, sandwiched around the sack by Sawyer Felton and TFL’s by Christian Schneider and Anthony Rappl. The Blackhawk defense created a negative 25 yards rushing on 18 attempts by the Panthers.
Recognizing the Panthers’ rushing attack was no match for the Blackhawks defense, Royall coach Ryan Olson, a 2009 VHS graduate, switched gears and went to an all-out aerial attack, led by junior quarterback Keith Schnurr and senior wide receivers Daniel Retzlaff and Dane Hyer.
The switch resulted in the Panther’s ability to move the ball through the air over the final three quarters, but the Blackhawks defense withstood each challenge, posting the shutout, thanks to a touchdown saving tackle by senior defensive back Damarea Kneifl late in the fourth quarter.
“The nice thing about our offense is we have athletes all over the place, so if the running game isn’t going we’ll throw the ball and vice-versa,” Olson said after the game. The Blackhawks’ penetrating defense kept pressure on Schnurr all night, forcing him to throw on the run, but he was able to connect with Retzlaff and Hyer 16 times for 243 yards on 36 passing attempts.
“They jumped out to a 14-0 lead early on us and made it tough on us, they are a good team hat’s off to Bill (Hannah) and his coaches,” said Olson, who played for Hannah as a Blackhawk lineman before playing college ball at Carrol College.
The first Viroqua score came on two-yard run by Wedwick with 4:35 left in the opening quarter. Wedwick created great field position for the Blackhawks with a 23-yard punt return to the Panther 25-yard line, setting up the six-play drive. The extra point kick attempt by Tyler Hannah failed after a low snap from center caused the kick to fall short.
The next scoring drive began with a fumble recovery by Hannah at the Royall 43-yard line. Five plays later the Blackhawks faced a third-down and 12 at the Royall 32-yard line, when coach Hannah reached into his bag-of-tricks and called for a hook and ladder play. On a perfectly executed play, Hammond connected with tight-end Rappl on a quick out in the right flat. Rappl tossed the ball to Schneider who raced down the sideline for a first down to the Panther’s 16. On the next play Hammond danced through the defense to score. The two-point conversion was successful on a pass from Hammond to Wedwick, who reached back across his body for the catch while falling to, the turf, giving Viroqua a 14-0 lead.
The third quarter touchdown came thanks to Hannah and the work of the offensive line. The scoring drive covered 67 yards on eight plays, featuring a punishing 31-yard run by Hannah in which he literally bowled over a number of would be tacklers, before finally being drug down at the 21-yard line. After Wedwick was dropped for a one-yard loss at the Panther 15-yard line, ‘Truck’ found pay-dirt three plays later and the lead grew to 20-0 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. Hannah carried the ball on all but one play on the scoring drive.
Lohr closed out the scoring with his impressive run with 2:32 left on the game clock. Hannah, Lohr, Wedwick and Hammond get their names in lights for the touchdowns scored but the holes are created by the players in the trenches, and they are Sam Saner (left tackle), Sawyer Felton (left guard), Austin Yttri (center), Tate Knutson (right guard) and Braxton Cary (right tackle). Christian Schneider (tight end) and Jared Anderson (wide receiver) also contributed to key blocks on running plays for the Hannah.
Senior defensive end Christian Schneider led the team in tackles with 5.5 including 2.5 TFL’s and a sack, Anderson and junior defensive back Drew Fortney chipped in with four tackles each. Sophomore lineman Nicholas Schneider made his presence felt with three impactful tackles, featuring a sack and a pair of TFL’s. Saner chipped in with two TFL’s and Yttri earned a sack and a TFL, Hannah notched a TFL and Colton Fox was credited with a combined sack. Junior defensive back Sam Jett came up with an interception and Hannah recorded a fumble recovery.
It was a penalty plagued contest with the Hawks being flagged nine times for 90 yards while the host Panthers were cited the same number of times for 60 yards in lost field position. The Blackhawk offense converted 7-of-13 third down attempts (54 percent) and were 1-of-3 on fourth down, the defense smothered the Panthers, who converted on only 2-of-17 tries on third down (12 percent) and 2-of-6 on fourth down.
Snapshot of the game
Scoring by quarters: Viroqua 6-8-6-6 Royall 0-0-0-0.
Total offense: Viroqua 284, rushing 44-245, passing 3-9-39-1. Royall 218, rushing 18 (-25), passing 16-36-243-1.
Individual rushing Viroqua: Hannah 23/142 TD, Lohr 5/58 TD, Hammond 4/22 TD, Jett 2/9, Kneifl 1/7 and Wedwick 8/8 TD.
First downs Viroqua: 16 (13 rushing, 2 passing, 1 penalty), Royall 12 (1 rushing, 7 passing 4 penalty)
Turnovers: Viroqua 2, Royall 2
