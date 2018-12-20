What happens when you put a Blackhawk skeleton crew on the ice (nine total players — one other is ill; two are injured) against a Madison metro team (16 players, plus 15 that didn’t suit up) and play an all out game of great hockey?
Well, that depends on how bad someone wants to win, and the hard work they’re doing to get ready for games where they know they’ll be outnumbered. The Viroqua Girls Blackhawks co-op team met the Madison Metro Lynx on Saturday night. They played strong, and it looked like their energy was fading early in the second period. The score was tied well into the third period, at 0-0, with goalie Abby fighting back barrage after barrage. The Lynx had strong skaters, but the defense prevented them from getting good shots. Most of the Lynx shots came in the scrums in front of the net, where girls are yelling and pushing and few even know where the puck is. But she fought so hard, and didn’t let a single one in.
At the other end, the Viroqua forwards were applying pressure of their own. Twelve minutes into the third, forward Kelsey Shaner took a shot that the goalie blocked, and it rebounded back to Kelsey. She shot again, the goalie made the save again, and it came back to Kelsey for a third try. This time she backhanded the puck up high, scoring an amazing goal. For five minutes Viroqua fought against the speed and fury of the Lynx, who played as if they just realized they might get beat by the smallest, feistiest squad from Little Old Viroqua. They sailed into our zone, loosing multiple volleys at Abby, but the Blackhawks reached down deep and found power and finesse and stamina I don’t think anybody knew they had. EVERY GIRL skated so strong, possessed of the will to win, and they held out against the attacks. With 51 seconds left to play Kelsey put one into the empty net, sealing the deal for Viroqua.
The team is getting ready for the Cap City Cougars (Friday, 7:30 p.m.), and the Rock County Fury (Saturday, 3 p.m.).
Why not consider taking loved one(s) on a date on Friday or Saturday? Just a few days before Christmas, for less than $20 you can get in and buy a snacky dinner. On Friday the team is celebrating “Stick It To Cancer,” where they’ll raise funds for Camp Kesem, and play for loved ones who have died from the disease.
