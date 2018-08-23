A very young and inexperienced Viroqua girls tennis team launched their 2018 season last week competing in three matches in four days.
Viroqua vs. Aquinas
The schedule was not kind to the Blackhawks as they opened play against La Crosse Aquinas in a match played at the VHS courts Monday, Aug. 13.
The Blackhawks were no match for the veteran Blugold team, losing all matches in straight sets.
Playing at No. 1 singles Olivia Rottman, a VHS junior, was defeated 0-6,0-6 by Giselle Fischer.
No. 2 singles player, freshman Cammie Leer, dropped her match 0-6, 0-6 to Fiona O’Flaherty.
Abi Wileman, a freshman, lost her No. 3 singles match 0-6,0-6 to Ella Reichenbacher.
Viroqua lost by default at No. 4 singles.
Marissa Czap, a VHS junior, and senior Avienda Inman teamed up at No. 1 doubles and were defeated 0-6, 0-6 by Burgmeier and Smith.
No. 2 doubles saw Viroqua freshmen Lizzy Fox and Jiamin Li drop their match 0-6,0-6 to Gunderson and Fox of Aquinas.
The VHS freshman combination of Genese Goltz and Ashlee Olson were defeated 0-6, 0-6 at No. 3 doubles by Aquinas’ Helfrich and Thill.
Viroqua at Sparta
Versus Sparta
Czap and Leer earned the first match win of the season for the Blackhawks Friday, Aug. 17, with a marathon three set, 6-3, 1-6, 10-7 super-tiebreaker victory over Sparta’s Mayra Ramirez and Jenna Kroeger.
Anneka Cress, a VHS freshman, teamed with Olson at No. 2 doubles and dropped a 0-6, 3-6 decision to to Sparta’s Alicia Kirchoff and Claudia Mueller at No. 2 doubles.
Fox and Goltz lost their No. 3 doubles to Serena Green and Abby Schaitel 1-6, 1-6.
In singles action, Rottman was defeated 0-6, 0-6 by Savannah Holcomb and Viroqua took a default loss at No. 2. singles.
Inman dropped a 1-6, 0-6 decision at No. 3 singles by Sparta’s Chloe Erickson, while Viroqua’s Li lost 0-6, 0-6 to Carly Muller.
Versus Mauston
The Blackhawks faced the Mauston Golden Eagles as a part of a triangular hosted by the Spartans Friday, Aug. 17. The Blackhawks picked up a pair of match victories versus the Golden Eagles, but lost the team score by a 2-5 margin.
Inman cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 straight set win at No. 4 singles over Mauston’s Emma Eilers and the Blackhawks No. 2 doubles pairing of Cress and Olson picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win over Abbey Penton and Camille Galloway.
Mauston’s Baylee Babcock defeated Czap at No. 1 singles 0-6, 6-7, Rottman dropped her No. 2 match 4-6, 1-6 to Natalie Bur and Mauston won by default at No. 3 singles.
“It’s great to see all of our players out there playing matches and staying positive,” said first-year coach Ryan Ormson. “We know what we need to work on and results will show later in the season. I see a lot of improvement and some great shots all around.”
