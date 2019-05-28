The Viroqua/YIHS girls track team qualified six athletes in six different events for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament being held this weekend. The Blackhawks placed second as a team in both the WIAA regionals and sectionals this past week on the road to the state tournament being held on May 31 and June 1 and hosted by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Seniors Jillian Weston and Xana Leum paced the Blackhawks, each qualifying to compete in three events at the end-of-season prestigious event. VHS sophomore standout Katrina Koppa, who narrowly missed a trip to the state tourney in 2018, qualified in two events during regional and sectional competition.
Senior Lauren Brendel, junior Josie Dobbs and sophomore Anna Dlugi also qualified for state competition as members of the VHS 4x800 relay team.
WIAA D-2 regionals, May 20
Girls
The Blackhawks began their state-bound journey placing second among nine teams competing at the Richland Center-hosted WIAA D-2 regionals May20, advancing 11 girls in 13 events to the sectionals. Lodi won the girls team title with 112.5 points, followed by VHS/YIHS with 105, Richland Center 85, Wis. Dells 73, Westby 71, Poynette 64, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, Portage 49.5 and River Valley 27.5.
Senior leaders Leum and Weston led the way for the Blackhawks, each qualifying in three events, while Koppa moved on in a pair of competitions.
Weston, the only multiple winner for the Hawks, earned the gold in both the 800m run (2:38.88) and the 1600m (5:25.81) and in addition joined Brendel, Dobbs and Dlugi to anchor the 2nd place 4x800 relay with a time of 10:15.0.
Leum placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.47, was third in the long jump with a leap of 16’-03.5” and was also third in the triple jump with combined leaps of 35’-03”. Koppa placed ahead of Leum with a 35’-03.25 effort to advance in the triple jump, good for second place, and finished third behind Leum in the 100-m hurdles in 16.06.
Leum and Koppa teamed up with junior Bri Carman and freshman Abby Koch to win a first-place medal in the 4x100 relay in 52.02.
VHS junior Jordyn Bahr came up with a pair of sectional qualifying marks in the throwing events, placing 3rd in the shot-put with a toss of 31.07.5 and 4th in the discus at 99-01.
Boys
On the boys side, Trevor Howe qualified for sectionals with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault at 12’-06” and the VHS senior combined with freshman Max Thew, sophomore Isaac Porter and junior Patrick Corr to qualify for another 4th place medal in the 4X400 relay in a time of 3:42.64. Howe ran the anchor leg for the Hawks pulling off a down-to-the-wire push to edge out 5th place Portage’s time of 3:43.09 to advance to the Sectionals.
Sophomore Nicholas Schneider was the only other qualifier for the VHS boys, placing 3rd in the shot-put at 43’-06”.
Viroqua/YIHS coach Adrian Ugo commented following the regional competition, “I was impressed with the level of focus and discipline our athletes were able to show under pressure and that will be a big advantage if they can keep that mindset. Our team is healthy and prepared and I’m excited about what’s to come.”
WIAA D-2 sectionals, May 24
Girls
Later in the week the Lady-Blackhawks made the long trek to the Eastern side of the state for the D-2 Sectionals hosted by East-Troy High School. Lodi took team honors once again with 67 points followed by VHS/YIHS with 55 in the strong 28-team field.
With a second-place medal in the 1600 in a time of 5:15.78, a third-place finish in the 800 in 2:21-10 and as a member of the 4x800 relay team, Weston placed herself in some rare air at VHS. The talented long-distance specialist became a 12-time state tournament qualifier, having advanced to state in the same three events all four seasons at VHS, highlighted by a state championship title in 2017 in the 1600-meter run.
“Competing in the state meet is quite an honor in itself and most athletes never get the opportunity…qualifying 12 times in four years is an enormous accomplishment that can’t be understated…she is a unique athlete,” commented coach Ugo following the sectional competition.
Ugo, wrapping up his 12th season at the helm of the Viroqua program, was quick to point out the key contributions from Brendel, Dobbs and Dlugi, in addition to Weston on the 4th place 4x800 relay team. “They ran their best time of the season (9:57.53) and also ran a very tough and smart race,” Ugo said. “All of them battled for position in a very tight race…there are many times in a race when a single move can be the difference…all four of them had to do it in this race…it was a great team effort.”
In a rather rare set of circumstances, Leum and Koppa found themselves competing against each other in two events, resulting in record setting performances by both. The duo, who battle each other every day on the practice field, claimed the silver and bronze in both the triple jump and the 100-meter hurdles.
The pair each achieved career and season best times during the sectional competition. Leum’s second-place time of 15.09 also broke the school record, previously held by Lyssa Veres of 15.34, set during the 2013 season. It’s the third time Leum has put her name in the record books in her career at VHS, having also set previous records in the long jump and triple jump.
“Xana has been aiming at that record for a few years now,” Ugo said. “I was confident she would be able to break it, but I was impressed and a little surprised at how fast she ran at Sectionals.”
Koppa ran a career best in the preliminaries (15.90) and then topped that in the finals (15.61). “Both (Leum and Koppa) of their times are extremely good marks and there was a little head-wind to contend with as well…they enter the State meet seeded 3rd and 4th respectively,” said Ugo.
The story repeated itself for the duo in the triple jump competition, witho both advancing to the State tournament. Koppa came up with another ‘career best’ effort for combined jumps of 35’-07” good for 3rd place on the podium, but Leum was just a little better at 35’-09” to take the silver medal in the event.
“To have two athletes qualify for the State in the same event is rare, but to have the same two qualify in the same events is something pretty special,” commented Ugo. “They are both incredible athletes and have pushed each other to be their best. It’s quite an honor to work with both of them and see them succeed side by side.”
It was a relief for Koppa to advance to the WIAA state meet for the first time after having narrowly missed in her freshman season placing fifth in two events.
Leum saved the best for last with a pressure packed final attempt in the long jump, responding with her best effort of the day of 16’-08.25”. Not only was it her final jump in the event but also the final jump among all competitors.
Bahr’s toss of 91’-06” in the discus and 31’-10” throw in the shot-put fell short of State advancement. The 4x100 relay combo also did qualify for state competition.
Boys
The Blackhawk boys performed well under the pressure of the sectional but did not advance any competitors to the state meet.
Schneider recorded a personal best in the shot put at 44’-02.75”. Howe closed out his career at VHS setting a personal record in the pole vault at 12’-06”, good for seventh place and also set a personal best split time as a member of the 4x400 relay team.
“It (sectionals) was a high-quality meet all around and I’m impressed with the focus and confidence the athletes brought to a big meet situation,” said Ugo following the sectional. “They are highly deserving of competing at state this year.”
