Viroqua goaltender Abigail Severson named to All-State team

Viroqua Blackhawks senior goaltender Abigail Severson has been named to the All-State team which is selected by the Wisconsin Girls High School Hockey Coaches Association. Severson finished the season with a .940 save percentage, which put her third in the state in that category.
Severson capped off her high school career with a record-setting performance in the Blackhawks’ playoff game versus Black River Falls, where she made 108 saves on 110 shots in a game that set a national record for the all-time longest game played, at 122 minutes and 51 seconds. She is a finalist for the Jesse Vetter Award, which will be presented on Friday, March 6.
Severson wraps up her career with the Blackhawks with a .937 save percentage and 7 shutouts, being named to the All-State team for both her Junior and senior seasons. She will continue playing hockey next season at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul.