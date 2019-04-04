Viroqua High School held its basketball banquet in the school’s cafeteria, Tuesday, March 11.
On the girls team, seniors Kennedy Radke, Kendra Jerdee and Lauren Brendel were recognized for their efforts over the years. In addition, the team also received recognition.
On the boys team, seniors Anthony Rappl, Camryn Nelson, Christian Schneider, Garvin Saner, Mason Skrede, Sam Jett and Andrew Wedwick were honored for their years of service. The team was also recognized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.