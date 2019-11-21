The Virouqa High School football team held its football banquet at the high school cafeteria Nov. 7.
All of the players were recognized for their efforts during the 2019 season. Awards were presented; Austin Christianson and Paul Nickelotti were named to the second team All Conference Offensive Line; Alex Jacobson earned Honorable Mention Tight End; and Zach Lohr and Drew Fortney received Honorable Mention Defensive Backs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.