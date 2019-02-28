BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday, Feb. 21
Viroqua 62, Black River Falls 42
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Viroqua scored 35 second-half points to seal the victory.
Andrew Wedwick led the Blackhawks (7-14, 5-7) with 20 points while the leading scorer for Black River Falls (4-18, 2-10) was Nate Becker with 16.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Division 3 regional
quarterfinal
Adams-Friendship 49,
Viroqua 37
GYMNASTICS
Saturday, Feb. 23
WIAA sectionals
Division 2
Platteville Sectional
PLATTEVILLE — The Viroqua co-op placed fourth with a score of 126.475 but junior Lydia Korn is a state all-around qualifier.
Korn was third overall with a 34.4 and was second on the balance beam (8.75), third on the floor exercise (9.05), tied for third on the vault (8.5) and fourth on the uneven bars (8.1).
