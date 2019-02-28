Lydia Korn state-bound gymnast

Viroqua co-op gymnast Lydia Korn, a junior at Cashton High School, will be competing in the 2019 WIAA Individual Gymnastics Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids, Saturday. Korn, who competed in the Platteville sectional Saturday, Feb. 23, is a state all-around qualifier. Competition begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Feb. 21

Viroqua 62, Black River Falls 42

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Viroqua scored 35 second-half points to seal the victory.

Andrew Wedwick led the Blackhawks (7-14, 5-7) with 20 points while the leading scorer for Black River Falls (4-18, 2-10) was Nate Becker with 16.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Division 3 regional

quarterfinal

Adams-Friendship 49,

Viroqua 37

GYMNASTICS

Saturday, Feb. 23

WIAA sectionals

Division 2

Platteville Sectional

PLATTEVILLE — The Viroqua co-op placed fourth with a score of 126.475 but junior Lydia Korn is a state all-around qualifier.

Korn was third overall with a 34.4 and was second on the balance beam (8.75), third on the floor exercise (9.05), tied for third on the vault (8.5) and fourth on the uneven bars (8.1).

