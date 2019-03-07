GYMNASTICS

Saturday, March 2

WIAA State

Tournament

Division 2

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — West Salem co-op freshman Ella Krause finished seventh in the all-around competition with a score of 35.5. Whitefish Bay’s Addi Gallun (37.917) won the competition.

Korn

Krause’s highest event finishes were a fourth on floor (9.367) and fifth on bars (8.6). Sparta’s Lily Weigand tied with Krause on floor and also finished fourth on vault (9.4) and sixth on beam (9.083) as she placed 12th in the all-around with a score of 34.833.

Viroqua’s Lydia Korn finished 11th in the all-around (34.867).

